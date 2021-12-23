Over time, clock towers have gained the identity of works of art that adorn cities rather practical structures showing the time. Still, aside from aesthetic value, they serve practical purposes. Before the 19th century, most households did not have a clock and even until in the beginning of the 20th century, most people did not have a watch.

The first clock towers rang bells to announce the hours of worship; most of them did not have a watch face. Towers were preferred so that the bell sound could be heard from long distances.

Big Ben

The oldest clock tower standing today is the Tower of the Winds, which was built around the Acropolis in Athens in around 50 B.C. and contains a water clock. The tower built by the Chinese polymath scientist Su Sung in 1088 in Kaifeng, China, is the oldest of the astronomical clock towers.

The oldest known mechanical clock in Europe was installed in Westminster in London in 1288 and is now known as Big Ben. This was followed by Canterbury Cathedral in the United Kingdom in the 13th century.

The tower at the University of Birmingham, Joseph Chamberlain Memorial Clock Tower, also known as "Old Joe" and completed in 1908, is the tallest freestanding clock tower in the world at 100 meters (328 feet) in height.

Sun clock

During the Ottoman times, "muwaqqits" (time management specialists) worked in the great mosques. Their office was also called "muwaqqithana." Since the Seljuks, many mosques have had sundials in the courtyard or on the outer wall.

Sundials can be seen, for example, in almost all of Istanbul’s iconic historical mosques, including Süleymaniye Mosque and the Blue Mosque. A sundial commissioned by Sultan Mehmed II to Ali Kuşçu, a famous astronomer of the time, still stands in the garden of Topkapı Palace in the city. There are also sundials in the mosques of several other cities such as Adana, Balıkesir, Erzurum, Kütahya and Diyarbakır.

Time and authority

Clock towers long existed in Ottoman lands, but their number increased in the 19th century. Sultan Abdülhamid II was very interested in them in particular. The erection of a clock tower in each city started the mobilization. As he had many clock towers built in Istanbul and other cities, he encouraged statesmen and local wealthy people to build clock towers in their own cities.

Thus, 144 clock towers were built in the Ottoman country. Today, 72 of them are located outside the borders of Turkey. Most of them were destroyed by time or by the rough hands of people. Currently, only 52 of them remain standing in Turkey.

The clock towers are not only in big cities as you can see them even in tiny Anatolian towns. With their architectural features, clock towers became part of the silhouettes of cities and constituted a meeting point for social activities. The clock towers served as a symbol of the weakening authority of the state, as well as informing the public of the time.

There were clock towers before Sultan Abdülhamid as well. The Nusretiye Clock Tower, built by Sultan Abdülmecid in 1849, is the oldest in Istanbul. As it is inside the Istanbul Modern Museum, passersby cannot see it; therefore, it is not well known.

The most famous one, however, is the Dolmabahçe Clock Tower in the Beşiktaş district. Since it is in the square and next to the Dolmabahçe Palace, people love to take pictures in front of it. The clock tower, which was built by Sultan Abdülhamid in 1895, also has a thermometer that shows the weather in a way that the public can understand.

The elegant Hamidiye Clock Tower, which was built in 1890 in front of the Yıldız Mosque in Beşiktaş, is also famous for its thermometer and wind rose; unfortunately, the clock is not working. The clock tower constructed in 1907 in the garden of Şişli Etfal Hospital in the Şişli district is one of the least known.

No need anymore

Almost all of the clock towers in Anatolia are works of art built by bureaucrats. The Balıkesir Clock Tower built by Giridizade Mehmet Pasha in 1827 is one of the first examples of this style in Anatolia. It is similar to the Galata Tower. It was destroyed in an earthquake and was rebuilt in 1901.

Although the Amasya Clock Tower built in 1865 was demolished by the governor of the time in 1940, it was rebuilt in 2002, remaining faithful to its original form.

In the central city of Çorum, the hometown of Yedisekiz Hasan Pasha, the clock tower was built in 1894 and its bells could be heard from nearby villages.

In the southwestern province of Muğla, the Muğla Clock Tower was built by Greek masters in 1885 with the efforts of the mayor.

Anatolia's oldest

The Antalya Clock Tower (1901) was built by the Grand Vizier Said Pasha in the southern city of Antalya. The Izmit (1901) and Tokat (1902) clock towers were built by the sultan himself too.

When the Bursa Clock Tower built in the beginning of the 19th century collapsed in an earthquake, Sultan Abdülhamid had the current one reconstructed in 1905.

Upon the demolition of the Sultan Mehmed Çelebi Madrasa from the 15th century in Merzifon in the Black Sea city of Amasya, the current clock tower was built in 1866 instead.

The Bolu Clock Tower, which was built before 1810, was later demolished. It was rebuilt in the park near the Yıldırım Bayezid Mosque in 1989.

There are also clock towers that were not built for this purpose. The oldest clock tower in Anatolia still standing today was built as a watchtower in the eastern city of Erzurum in 1174. The clock face was added just before the Crimean War of 1854. The Russians dismantled this clock and it was given as a gift to the British government in 1877.

The bell tower from the Crusaders in the courtyard of the Great Mosque in the southeastern city of Urfa was converted into a clock tower in 1927.

The chimney of an old factory dated 1896 in the Silifke district of the southern city of Mersin has been a clock tower since 2005 and is called the the Hacıpaşa Clock Tower.

I saw the needle, where is the tower?

Clock towers outside the borders of Turkey, from Tirana to Beirut, from Belgrade to Jaffa, witness the glorious past of Ottoman civilization with all their elegance and splendor. Like the minarets of mosques, each one is like an index finger reaching to the sky.

The clock tower in Skopje dates from 1577. The clock tower built in 1667 by the Ottoman governor Abdi Pasha in Podgorica is one of the oldest in Europe and is still standing. The clock tower on the Istanbul gate of the Belgrade walls was built by the Venetian architect Andrea Cornaro in the 17th century.

The clock tower in Tirana from 1822 was commissioned by the 19th-century Ottoman Albanian administrator Hacı Edhem Bey. About 30 of the clock towers built by local administrators and notables since the 16th century are still standing in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The oldest is the tower of Ferhat Pasha Mosque in the city of Banja Luka (1579).

Time in the Middle East

In Iraq, the Mosul Clock Tower (1882) was also the bell tower of a church. The clock towers built by Sultan Abdülhamid add a different elegance to Syria’s Damascus and Aleppo. In Lebanon, the Hamidiye Clock Tower from this period is the symbol of Beirut. The clock tower, “Burc-i Osmani,” built by the people of Libya’s Tripoli to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Sultan Abdülhamid's accession to the throne, still shows the time without fail.

In Palestine, six clock towers, all of which are relics of Sultan Abdülhamid, are still standing in Jaffa, Haifa, Akka, Safed and Nablus.

The elegant clock tower in Jerusalem was destroyed by the British in 1922. Although it was promised that it would be rebuilt upon the reaction of the people, it did not materialize.

By the way, an Ottoman clock tower adorns one of the squares of Mexico City, Mexico. It was built in 1910 in the Maghreb style by Ottoman citizens of Maronite and Jewish origin who migrated there from Lebanon. Those who see this might think for a moment that Mexico City was also an Ottoman city.