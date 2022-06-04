Important institutions of the global system are trying to create medium- and long-term solutions and answers to very important topics. However, it still seems very difficult to come up with solutions that will hit the bull’s eye, as the two “black swans,” the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, still point to many uncertainties. The term "black swan" is defined as an event or a process that causes irreversible and radical changes in the world economy and politics. The first is the course of new coronavirus variants. Will there be a new wave of high cases that will again negatively impact the global supply chain and internationally safe travel conditions?

Second, how long will the risk of global inflation, including the rise in global commodity and energy prices, triggered by the two black swans last? Third, as the pressure on global inflation continues, to what extent will central banks' inclination to tighten monetary policy to stop the rise in inflation deepen the recession risk on a country and global basis? Fourth, could the risk of global recession deepen the already existing problem of unemployment and idle capacity, while many traditional sectors have still not fully recovered after the pandemic?

Fifth, if the risk of global recession negatively affects the export and especially tax revenues of countries, how will the global debt spiral, which is already causing serious concern, be managed? While the increase in the global debt spiral is aggravated by the increase in global borrowing interest rates, will the possible loss of public and private sector income and turnover caused by the global recession cause new and deep problems in the service and repayment of debts? Sixth, how will the global food security risk caused by the Russia-Ukraine war be managed, and how will this process be managed if this causes a serious migration movement in geographies that may face hunger risk, especially in Africa?

As you can see, even the debates caused by global climate change, vaccine problems, energy transformation and digitalization are currently overshadowed by these six topics. Under the fifth issue mentioned above, the higher interest-yielding bonds issued and to be issued by the country's treasury in order to finance the public expenditures/support made to reduce the negative effects of the two black swans on economies have also revived the risk of the crowding-out effect of the private sector, which was a chronic problem of the 1990s. What a strange world that we need global dollar liquidity to heal the wounds inflicted by two black swans, while at the same time, we need to reduce the risk of global inflation.

With the ongoing negative main and aftershock effects of two black swans, are we entering a longer-than-anticipated recession? Are we discussing enough the change in consumption patterns and consumer priorities in daily life caused by the coronavirus on a global scale? Can we adequately discuss on the busy agenda of the world the risk of potentially entering a multifold and long-term global recession, which will result from the inability of conventional sectors to find employment on a global scale and them becoming trivial despite not deserving this? I hope it doesn't go unnoticed.