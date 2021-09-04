For the last troublesome decade, Turkey was required to expand its regional influence via its hard power. After overcoming a series of challenges in the international arena, the Turkish government would like to perpetuate Turkey’s regional influence and to support regional peace and stability via the means of soft power.

A new era

Announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan around six months ago, this new course leads to a more democratic country, which essentially relies on diplomacy in foreign policy. In this sense, the recent bilateral meeting between Erdoğan and American President Joe Biden at the NATO summit on June 24 was critical for encouraging and supporting Turkey in its new course.

In order to become one of the leading democratic countries in the world, Turkey put forward a number of short-term and long-term goals. Even though many of the fundamental problems of the process of democratic consolidation, such as the abolition of military tutelage and the expansion of individual rights and liberties, have largely been resolved, Turkey’s democratic potential requires the accomplishment of higher goals.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan speaks during the opening ceremony of the 2021-2022 judicial year in Ankara, Turkey, Sept. 1, 2021. (AA Photo)

In the opening ceremony for the new service building of the Supreme Court and the new judicial year, Erdoğan emphasized the significance of judicial independence and impartiality. He meaningfully announced that the government’s reform strategy is based on the ideals of a free individual, a strong society and a more democratic country.

Justice, justice, justice

Erdoğan argued that the institution of justice is crucial in the domestic realm as well as in the international sphere. He claimed that it is a great injustice that the leading countries of the world remain insensitive to the most fundamental humanitarian demands of some countries while describing every attack on their own welfare and freedom as terrorism. In this respect, Turkey’s foreign policy attitude aims at supporting the oppressed countries and nations of the world. Relying on its well-developed diplomatic skills, Turkey maintains its resolve to defend the rights of these countries on international platforms, most notably the United Nations.

An illustration shows the symbols of justice in front of a Turkish flag. (Shutterstock Photo)

In his speech, Erdoğan especially vowed to boost Turkey’s ongoing judicial reform. The establishment of an assuring and accessible system of justice will guarantee the success of Turkey’s efforts in democratic consolidation. In this sense, Erdoğan emphasized that the judiciary should not be under the influence of any political ideology other than the ideology of justice.

Erdogan’s strong messages in the opening ceremony of the new judicial year are crucial for setting Turkey’s course in democracy and diplomacy. From basic individual rights and liberties to the advanced rights of disadvantaged groups, Turkey remains committed to the advancement of democracy in the domestic realm. This resolution will certainly strengthen Turkey’s hand in the international sphere for its goal of consolidating regional peace and stability via its soft power.