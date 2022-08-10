The Turkish economic model has become the subject of heated debate in Türkiye and beyond due to its new economic strategy, which some describe as the Chinese economic model. This has created an opportunity to discuss the Turkish economic program and conduct an objective comparison between the Turkish and Chinese economic models.

There is no doubt that China has undergone a tremendous developmental revolution through its economic model over the past four decades.

However, there are different dynamics between the two economic models and the following is an elaboration on the differences.

China

Firstly, China has been under the steady leadership of a communist regime with socialist and capitalist tendencies. The country gained remarkable political and economic experience that led to today's development during the leadership of Deng Xiaoping, the former chairperson of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (PCC).

Secondly, China's political entity provides continuity in management, which means whoever comes to power becomes the head of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its precise doctrines. For instance, the political elite oversees policies pertaining to the Uyghurs, the economy, foreign policy, Taiwan and artificial intelligence.

Third, the authority of the CCP is absolute. There is no room for something that goes against or contradicts its doctrines. Recently, rising Chinese giant companies' involvement in economics and politics has angered the CCP, which resulted in detentions. Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba, is a good example: His company lost billions of dollars after being targeted by CCP criticism. However, some consider the moves a method to prevent the monopoly of the giants in the Chinese market.

Fourth, even though there is a dispute within the CCP regarding leadership, it is being kept from the media. However, there are some people, like the Chinese journalist Hu Xijin, and they often retire unexpectedly. On the contrary, the party elites seem more stable and focused.

Fifth, according to my opinion, they have updated their governmental organizations and institutions in line with their economic goals. Furthermore, their business circles have also adopted the vision. Their harmony and integrity in creating business opportunities overseas are noteworthy. Thus, this has helped them gain technical and technological experience and know-how in all fields.

Sixth, the CCP is the absolute power.

Türkiye

Two decades of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) should be examined objectively because Türkiye’s aim is to become one of the top 10 largest economies. Hence, partisanship does not benefit Türkiye at all. We have seen it. But patriotism as a citizen benefits us all. Therefore, I strongly believe that there are still necessary reforms to tackle Türkiye's problems.

Firstly, Türkiye is a democratic, secular Muslim nation, and has a rich, diverse society. The leader is the one who leads the polls. That is why I suggested in my previous articles that Türkiye should have an independent supreme economic institution to check and guide political parties regarding their economic initiatives and targets. Because if the ruling party loses the election, the one who comes to power may implement a new strategy.

However, regardless of the ideology of the ruling party, the old system can continue through this economic institution, where projects and plans are being checked, evaluated and suggested.

Extremism is harmful for both the ruling and the opposition parties.

None of us would like to lose the benefits provided by the current ruling party, such as the freedom of wearing a headscarf in universities, which is a gain for Turkish society, and none of us would like to vote for a party that served the country in the first few years, then got tired and slowed down its progress.

Secondly, what are the doctrines for Türkiye? Everything can change in foreign policy and domestic policies with a new ruling party. The economy, education and much more should be always on the agenda. Constructive criticism is essential in democratic countries such as Türkiye, without crossing the limit. On the other hand, a united political consensus between ruling and opposition parties is requisite for national interests, such as in the Mediterranean Sea. It seems we waste the lion share of our energy in domestic politics.

Third, in line with democratic values, any organization and institution can express its stance and opinion regarding issues ranging from domestic and foreign policy to economics and other sectors. For instance, Ankara cannot impose sanctions or restrictions on hoarders like the Chinese regime does on some giant Chinese companies.

Fourth, We need to focus and look forward. It should be noted that all major parties went through hard times, including power struggles that created political splits.

Fifth, Türkiye has marvelous incentives for manufacturing and exporting companies. However, there seems to be a lack of something such as assessing how companies use the incentives and bureaucratic challenges because Türkiye's exports should have reached at least $500 billion so far with such generous and comprehensive assistance.

Therefore, I again kindly urge Ankara to encourage our representatives abroad to work accordingly. Collective work will be more beneficial. I also suggest a united program for small and medium-sized companies. Additionally, Turkish companies should not underestimate the importance of social activities in third countries in which they aim to invest or expand their business.

Another important point is that Turkish people save for investing in properties. Therefore, state-run institutions such as the Housing Development Administration of Türkiye (TOKI) can focus on selling houses in return for gold. It will be a real win-win for the state and the public, which will be an example system for the world.

Therefore, it may be a time and effort saving to establish an assistance, incentives and investment ministry.