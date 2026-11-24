I remember September 2015, when the sky over Malaysia turned mustard yellow by noon. Some schools in various states were closed. The Air Pollutant Index (API) in certain areas of Peninsular Malaysia exceeded 300, reaching hazardous levels. The haze was caused by fires burning thousands of kilometers away in Sumatra and Kalimantan.

That moment left me with a memory that is difficult to express in the vocabulary of climate change: the experience of feeling firsthand what transboundary pollution is like. And now, as COP31 has concluded in Antalya without reaching an agreement, the gap between diplomatic commitments and the kind of air that makes children cough through the night has, if anything, widened. The 2026 haze season, which choked Malaysia and much of Southeast Asia from August through October, was the most severe in years. It arrived with grim timing, just weeks before the world’s climate negotiators gathered in Türkiye.

In 2019, there were spikes in PM2.5 levels in parts of Kuching that were worse than those recorded on the worst days in Beijing. More recently, haze returned to Peninsular Malaysia for several weeks. It always does. API readings reach unhealthy levels. Most of the fires occur in Indonesia, which bears primary responsibility for suppressing them. Unfortunately, smoke never respects border checkpoints.

But blame is not the point. The position should be cooperative, not accusatory: a shared problem demands a shared response. We should push for a coordinated approach because, more than 20 years after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) first attempted to address this issue through regional agreements, the problem persists. That persistence is not a failure of intention. It is a failure of architecture.

Plans exist; financing does not

The ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution provides the legal basis. What it cannot provide, and what no agreement alone can provide, is long-term, preventive investment to control fires before they start. Malaysia's recent efforts at regional conferences have focused on establishing a Sustainable Haze Fund, which would broaden the contributor base beyond affected governments to include international organisations, development banks and private-sector stakeholders such as agricultural and insurance companies.

A combination image shows commercial buildings in Kuala Lumpur shrouded in haze on Oct. 13, 2026 (top), and the same buildings under clearer skies as haze conditions improve on Oct. 26, 2026 (bottom). (AFP Photo)

This is important because the current approach is essentially reactive. Money flows only after smoke has been detected. By then, the environmental damage has already been done, and the diplomatic pressure to act has begun to fade.

In the global climate finance agenda, peatland fires are a crucial consideration. When peat catches fire, it releases carbon that has been stored for thousands of years. This is not the living biomass released by a surface fire, but ancient, stored carbon. The fires alone are estimated to have released more greenhouse gases than Germany emits in a year. Investing in peatland restoration and community-based fire monitoring is not just beneficial for the local region; it is also a form of climate mitigation.

Why is peatland restoration so underfunded in global climate finance? Perhaps part of the problem lies in how the issue has been classified. Generally, wildfire prevention is not a priority in Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), and even when it is included, it receives far less financial support than renewable energy or electric vehicles.

COP31, more

This is where COP31 in Türkiye became genuinely relevant to Southeast Asia. On Nov. 16, the Antalya Action Plan on Integrated Fire Management was formally launched. This voluntary initiative is co-led by Türkiye, Brazil and South Korea, with support from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) through the Global Fire Management Hub.

Its emphasis on shifting from reactive wildfire response to sustained prevention represents the most concrete international framework to emerge from these talks for the kind of cooperation that ASEAN's fire-prone peatlands desperately require.

A separate initiative, the Peatland Breakthrough, operating under the Marrakech Partnership, issued an urgent call to rewet, restore and conserve peatlands. It was launched on Nov. 15, as a 2030 climate solution.

This represents a direct acknowledgment that peatland degradation belongs on the global climate agenda, not just on ASEAN's regional agenda.

On the other hand, Indonesia used the ASEAN Pavilion at COP31 to promote the Western Pacific SAGU project, which aims to advance sustainable peatland governance through data harmonization and peat hydrological unit-based management.

This appears to be a gesture toward regional cooperation, even as the diplomatic fallout from the 2026 haze season continues to strain Jakarta's relationships with Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Türkiye’s own experience with large-scale wildfires, especially the catastrophic fires along its Aegean and Mediterranean coastlines in 2021, prompted it to invest in satellite fire detection and community readiness. This can be transferred to ASEAN, not just mere statements but operational capabilities, such as real-time satellite monitoring and response procedures. They also need processes for responding to the data.

Smallholder farmers in fire-prone areas such as Riau, South Kalimantan and Sarawak need to have something concrete to show they have a viable alternative to burning their forests without leaving them worse off. Zero-burn composting, through initiatives such as the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) or the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification, is an established option. But it's still not fully adopted by farmers, for example, because they have to pay up front, and the benefits are too diffused and untied to any financing source they can actually access.

The issue of corporate responsibility cannot be ignored. RSPO and MSPO standards are in place to ensure that plantation companies do not burn their land. When these commitments are violated, as they have been, taxpayer money should not be used to compensate for corporate negligence. Any Sustainable Haze Fund worth establishing should include strong traceability mechanisms to distinguish smallholders in need of assistance from companies that have failed to fulfil their responsibilities.

Malaysia and Türkiye could also explore green sukuk as a financing mechanism for sustainable land management projects. The Islamic Development Bank has experience in developing blended financing mechanisms for environmental projects in its member countries. This is a niche but genuine opportunity, closely linked to the kind of South-South cooperation that COP31 can foster.

To be frank, this issue also has a political dimension. When the public loses trust in regional political structures, as it does when a haze season hits, people are unlikely to be concerned with the finer points of ASEAN's non-interference policy. They want someone to be held accountable for the situation. When no one appears to be held responsible, trust in regional governance is ultimately undermined.

The challenges Indonesia faces are real. The country must simultaneously pursue agricultural development, land reform and environmental conservation under immense economic pressure. Regional collaboration should aim to strengthen Indonesia's capacity to undertake these initiatives and, most importantly, should not be used to embarrass the country. However, solidarity without accountability is solidarity with the status quo.

What did COP31 produce?

The honest answer is that meaningful progress was made, but unfortunately, it fell short of what was needed. Of the three outcomes this crisis demands, COP31 made partial progress on each but fully delivered on none.

First, formal recognition that wildfire prevention, including peatland management, qualifies for dedicated climate finance streams. The Peatland Breakthrough and the Antalya Action Plan represent genuine political signals, but they remain voluntary initiatives rather than binding commitments embedded in the COP31 outcome text.

The core negotiated agreement remained heavily contested through the conference's final days, with no clear breakthrough on directing climate finance specifically toward fire prevention.

Second, a technical partnership linking the FAO's and Türkiye's satellite infrastructure with ASEAN's early-warning systems. The Antalya Action Plan provides the institutional architecture for such a partnership, while the endorsement of various countries gives it diplomatic weight.

But the operational details remain unexplored. How will satellite data be shared with ASEAN forestry agencies? Who will fund the ground-level response protocols? Which institution will coordinate efforts across sovereign boundaries?

Third, financing instruments that directly reach smallholders, with RSPO and MSPO compliance as a verifiable condition, remain absent from COP31's outcomes. No specific mechanism was established. This remains the most glaring gap.

The people who resort to burning because they have no economically viable alternative are no closer to receiving the support they need to make zero-burn practices a realistic option.

However, what COP31 did achieve should not be overlooked.

The Antalya Action Plan is the first international framework to place wildfire prevention, as distinct from emergency response, at the center of a COP presidency initiative.

The Peatland Breakthrough identifies peatland restoration as a climate priority, using language that development banks and climate funds can reference when designing new financing instruments.

Indonesia's engagement at the ASEAN Pavilion, despite the diplomatic awkwardness surrounding the 2026 haze crisis, still signals that Jakarta recognizes the international dimension of its fire management challenge.

These are foundations. They are not yet buildings.

Schoolchildren walk along a smoke-shrouded road, Tegal Arum, Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan, Indonesia, Oct. 20, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Under poisonous sky

Personally, I am haunted by a photograph taken during the recent haze. It shows children and elderly people in Jakarta, Indonesia, wearing surgical masks, alongside local workers and street vendors. Some continue with their daily activities and businesses as usual, despite the brown sky above them.

This is not a metaphor but the reality of transboundary haze pollution: a generation of children growing up breathing poisonous air. No climate agreement can instantly reverse this situation. However, long-term, adequately funded and operationally meaningful cooperation, which COP31 could help facilitate, could make such situations less likely over the coming decade.

Malaysia's participation in the Antalya summit was an opportunity to bring this issue onto the global stage. The effort was imperfect, but it was real.

The Antalya Action Plan and the Peatland Breakthrough are now part of the international record.

What happens next depends on whether these voluntary frameworks are translated into operational commitments before the next fire season and not at COP32.

The 2026 haze crisis proved, at the cost of lives and livelihoods across the region, that the gap between summit and breathable air remains dangerously huge.

The inquiry, however, is no longer whether international climate diplomacy can move at the same speed as the smoke. The smoke itself is here. The diplomacy must catch up in this instance, or the frameworks endorsed in Antalya will be remembered as one more set of promises that the haze outlasted.