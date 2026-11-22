The most powerful voices at a climate conference do not always come from the largest countries or the most prominent podiums. Sometimes they come from a farmer confronting a failed harvest, an Indigenous elder defending an ancestral forest, or a young person asking a difficult question: What kind of planet are we leaving behind?

A COP is much more than a gathering of governments and diplomats. It is one of the few global platforms where people from vastly different backgrounds, regions and professions come together around a shared concern: the future of our planet.

In Antalya, this diversity was particularly visible. Alongside heads of state, ministers and international institutions, representatives of civil society organizations, private companies, local communities, academics and scientists brought their experiences, expectations and demands to the global climate conversation.

Their presence matters because climate action cannot be shaped by governments and institutions alone. It must also reflect the realities of those most affected by climate change and the expectations of those who will live with its consequences. COP31 provided an important platform for bringing these perspectives into the international debate.

One of the recurring messages from civil society representatives in Antalya was that participation must go beyond simply being given an opportunity to speak. Meaningful participation requires that people's experiences and recommendations genuinely influence policies, programs and the allocation of resources.

Civil society organizations and grassroots movements bring valuable local knowledge, practical experience and solutions that may be overlooked in national statistics and global assessments. Their involvement helps ensure that climate policies reflect the needs of affected communities rather than assumptions made far from the ground. Civil society is therefore not merely an observer of climate action, but an essential contributor to its effectiveness and sustainability.

Voices of civil society

Among the most important voices heard in Antalya were those of Indigenous peoples, who are often among the first to experience the consequences of environmental degradation. At the same time, many have protected forests, biodiversity and natural resources for generations. Their contributions at COP31 were a reminder that climate action cannot be separated from traditional knowledge and the protection of ecosystems.

Having co-chaired a dialogue with members of an Indigenous community during the summit, I was struck by a simple truth: they are not merely asking to be heard. They want their knowledge respected, their rights protected and their experience reflected in decision-making.

As one of the representatives emphasized, we cannot solve one environmental problem by creating another. A transition that damages the very ecosystems and communities it is meant to protect risks undermining its own purpose. A transition that is green in its technology but unjust in its consequences cannot be considered a success.

Forests emerged as a key concern, with speakers stressing the need to involve local communities in decisions about the ecosystems they manage and depend on. A particularly memorable example came from Nepal, where a representative described how community forest user groups had contributed to the recovery of forest cover, from around 39% to 46%, while communities continued to face devastating floods. This highlighted the role of local communities in delivering climate solutions and the need to provide them with adequate resources and authority.

Indigenous rights advocate Margaret Miraiyion Super reacts with other participants during the People's Plenary at the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP31), Antalya, Türkiye, Nov. 19, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Representatives also drew attention to knowledge passed down through generations of women and elders, particularly in relation to natural resource management and the relationship between communities and their surrounding environment. These contributions highlighted the role of women's experience and accumulated local knowledge in understanding environmental changes and managing natural resources.

They also reminded us that women frequently experience climate impacts in ways closely connected to food production, water access, household security and care responsibilities. In many regions, they also play a central role in agricultural production, natural resource management and community resilience. Yet their contributions and priorities are not always adequately reflected in climate programs or funding decisions.

Another group that drew attention at the summit was young people. They highlighted the importance of being included in decision-making processes that shape their future. Contributions from youth organizations, student networks and grassroots movements underscored the role of youth engagement in raising public awareness and promoting climate-conscious behavior in everyday life.

Recognizing the participation, ideas and contributions of Indigenous peoples, women and young people in these summits and organizations is therefore not simply a matter of representation. It is a practical requirement for developing climate responses that reflect the realities of entire communities.

Finance, energy transition

One issue that repeatedly emerged across civil society comments was access to climate finance.

For many communities, the challenge is not simply the absence of ambitious climate targets. It is the lack of accessible resources to turn those targets into practical improvements.

Farmers need support to adapt to changing rainfall patterns and prolonged droughts. Coastal communities need protection against rising sea levels and erosion. Cities need resilient infrastructure and effective early warning systems. Indigenous communities and local organizations need resources to protect the ecosystems on which their livelihoods depend.

Civil society representatives stressed the importance of funding that is accessible, predictable, flexible and responsive to locally identified priorities. Yet access to climate finance can remain particularly difficult for local organizations and vulnerable communities. Complex application procedures, limited institutional capacity, high borrowing costs and a preference for large-scale projects can prevent resources from reaching those who need them most.

Ultimately, the value of climate finance should not be measured only by the amounts announced at international conferences. It should also be assessed by whether resources are effectively allocated to those who need them and whether it makes a tangible difference in their lives.

Indigenous delegates attend the Leaders Summit Event on Forests at the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP31), Antalya, Türkiye, Nov. 11, 2026. (EPA Photo)

One distinction deserves particular emphasis: finance mobilized is not necessarily finance delivered. For a village facing drought or a coastal community facing rising seas, the real test is not the size of a pledge announced in a conference hall, but whether timely, accessible and predictable support reaches the people who can put it to work.

Another important message from civil society was that the transition toward a low-carbon economy must also be fair, inclusive and socially responsible.

The transformation of energy systems, industries and transport networks will create new opportunities, but it will also affect workers, households and communities. Representatives emphasized the importance of connecting climate ambition with employment, social protection, affordable energy and community well-being.

A just transition is not simply about changing the technologies we use. It is about ensuring that the transition improves people's lives, protects their rights and creates opportunities that are shared more broadly.

Listening must lead to action

COP31 provided an important opportunity to reflect on what meaningful participation should look like in international climate action. The diversity of voices heard in Antalya reminds us that climate change is not experienced in the same way everywhere and that solutions must take account of different geographical, economic and social circumstances.

The value of bringing these diverse voices together lies in creating a broader understanding of the challenges and opportunities associated with climate change. Ensuring that these perspectives remain part of the process will be the next step.

History will not judge COP31 simply by the number of speeches delivered in Antalya but by the difference climate action makes after delegates return home. The true measure of climate diplomacy is not whether everyone was given a voice in the room but whether those voices helped change decisions beyond it. Listening is the beginning of responsibility, not the end of it.