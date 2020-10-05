Nongovernmental organizations (NGO) have become prominent players on the international scene over the last decade. Their observable growth has surpassed that of intergovernmental groups and made them a visible participant in global affairs.

The expanding actions of NGOs in international relations reflects a worldwide paradigm shift in power and influence. Their role in supplying information and expertise, and occasionally participating in monitoring procedures, is increasingly accepted by many governments. NGOs function to achieve altruistic objectives such as those committed to achieving broad humanitarian aid, human rights, environmental and development goals.

When it comes to the correlation between India and the European Union, it can be safely said that the role of NGOs is gaining importance. The EU, indeed, has no general legal framework for the formal consultation of NGOs and the private sector, yet it regularly interacts with Indian civil society actors through formal structures.

In India, NGOs are growing in stature not only for their work among the masses there but also in significantly influencing policy decisions, some of which have a bearing on the nation's external relations.

NGOs dealing with the environment, human rights and migration issues are very active in India and are given a place of prominence at the table when it comes to discussing India-EU relations.

In this context, NGOs work in a variety of issue-areas and promote a wide range of aims and goals. Most prominent NGO involvement occurs in the fields of human rights, the environment, women’s rights, development assistance and humanitarian aid.

A few NGOs from both EU member states and India are now increasingly becoming directly involved in designing programs and policies and are therefore playing a greater role in enhancing Brussels-New Delhi ties from inside the official arena.

Many Indian NGOs that are working in the sphere of development and welfare activities are also increasingly participating in India-EU Track II diplomacy or backchannel diplomacy. These organizations have emerged as significant agents of change toward EU-India joint efforts to promote the welfare of citizens through various agreements that work on economic as well as social issues.

As prominent non-state actors in New Delhi-Brussels relations, NGOs are now playing a pivotal role in providing relevant assessments and information and are also enhancing the knowledge base in global policymaking by distributing and organizing information material through conferences and other activities.

In their independent capacities too, NGOs in India and the European Union are also organizing seminars, workshops and conferences independent of intergovernmental meetings that are aimed at enhancing relevant knowledge and furthering EU-India ties.

To sum up, NGOs’ participation in New Delhi-Brussels relations has increased constructivism to the process of policymaking, monitoring the gap between practice and eloquence in policy implementation in both the EU and Indian political structures as well as boosting ties between the two.

*Political analyst based in Brussels