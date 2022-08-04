Six days are left until the beginning of the Islamic Solidarity Games. Intense preparations are taking over Turkey's Konya province. The city is getting ready to host a unique event that is actually a melting pot for many benefits and good deeds. It is far from being just an organization that gathers sports players together. If anything, the games are just an excuse to serve a greater purpose. The purpose is, as it is for everything we have done so far, unity among differences.

The games have a collective spirit that echoes through the streets of the city. Vast stadiums big enough to embrace the joy of exciting competitions, running tracks where runners try to get to the finish line with their hearts pounding, Olympic pools, specially designed facilities and similar buildings and meta structures are excitingly ready to welcome beloved and curious sports lovers and athletes. The Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Turkey has arranged the optimal environment for the games to proceed. The games offer sentimental value for Turkey as well as a political one. Turkey is well aware of the responsibility of being the host country. That is why it did not settle for less. All of Konya province has participated in the preparation of the games. We flourished amid the sparks of excitement within the city and let it galvanize everyone. People are constantly updated, especially the locals, about how and why there is a preparation process. It was another unique and priceless joy to have locals’ support and to add their excitement to ours. So, while getting ready, it has not been a top-down process, rather, we are collectively working on the games with the help of Konya's people. Volunteers, students, universities, nongovermental organizations (NGO) and like-wise communities are all cooperating on projects. The Ministry of Youth and Sports is readying to demonstrate Turkish hospitality to its guests.

It would be remiss not to mention we aim to hit two birds with one stone. As mentioned previously, the great expansion in the infrastructure of the city will provide many benefits. We have added many sports areas and pieces of equipment. Surely it will make great contributions to the city both economically and socially. The games themselves will attract global attention to the city, especially among young Muslim populations all around the world. Additionally, the investment in sports, both in human capital and infrastructure, will have articulated returning benefits in the future. The nature of experience and its transition will be our triumph here. Konya will gain immeasurable experience by being the host city. Konya in the center, nearby provinces and anyone enrolled in the process will benefit from the visionary enlargement of collective learning and exchange of experience. On the other hand, the investments will also play a bottom-line role in nurturing the next generations of athletes. Commitment and willingness are important to be a successful athlete, indeed, yet we cannot ignore the importance of the new opportunities and facilities. Better trained in better conditions, it would be much easier for athletes to believe in themselves and their chance to fairly and equally compete. It is self-evident that ethical conditions are obligations to compete fairly. Yet, for the competition to be fair, preconditions and opportunities should also be fair. If not, it may discourage athletes. One must not overlook this fact. By enriching our sports infrastructure and bringing it into service for everyone, including our international guests, we want young athletes to understand that not only they can take part in the game to pursue their professional careers, but they are also a part of the game. They are the future, the limit. The further they go, the further the games will go.

Another point that should be mentioned is the political echoes of this event. Among many chaotic events surrounding the world, we will once again offer peaceful solutions that can replace violent communication channels. We insist on public diplomacy and its rising sports diplomacy. A better world is possible, and it needs its faithful servants that will defend unity and harmony even in the darkest days. The Islamic Solidarity Games serve this purpose more than anything else. Interactions between countries shall be through channels similar to the games. In fact, we can expand the reach of sports diplomacy even more. In the future, policy and decision makers should consider sports diplomacy as a tool to employ when they act to tackle global and regional issues. May it be mitigating climate change, eliminating external threats and gender inequality and such. However, for sports diplomacy to be a successful and applicable tool for future leaders, we should use it to deal with our problems today, because nothing encourages like a good example. The Islamic Solidarity Games will be a shining example, a cornerstone and a reference point for the future. We have worked, if nothing else, for this.

Let us conclude the overall narrative with underlying openness. The Islamic Solidarity Games are open to everyone. Thanks to the charm of volunteerism, one can get included in any part of the game. Thanks to the power of sports diplomacy, even though only countries with Muslim populations compete, any country can observe and appreciate the joy of the games. Non-Muslim citizens of Muslim countries can also join and compete in games again thanks to openness.

So, then, join us on Aug. 9 to be a part of this amazing adventure.