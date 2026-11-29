A few days ago, European Parliament member Afroditi Latinopoulou made some remarks that revealed her ignorance, saying, “Türkiye has no history.” Let us give her a little history lesson then, so that people like her, with such obviously limited knowledge, do not make ridiculous statements about Türkiye or the Turkish nation and bring shame upon themselves.

Dear Aphrodite should firstly understand that the history of the Turkish nation did not begin with the establishment of the modern Republic of Türkiye, or even its arrival in Anatolia. Its roots reach back more than two millennia, and its legacy is known not only to the Greeks but to the entire world. After all, we are talking about a people who established 16 empires and over 100 states, stretching from the borders of China to the gates of Vienna, in the Middle East, North Africa and the Indian subcontinent.

Or does she not know Attila the Hun, who laid waste to the Eastern and Western Roman Empires; Seljuk Sultan Alparslan, who made Anatolia a Turkish homeland; Ottoman Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror, who captured Constantinople and brought an end to the Byzantine Empire; and Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, who drove Greek troops into the Aegean Sea?

Aerial view of riders on horseback holding flags of the 16 Turkish empires, Sivas, Türkiye, June 22, 2021. (Shutterstock Photo)

Of course, all this must be beyond her capacity to grasp! For the history of the Turks is not a history of city-states or regional kingdoms, but of empires that spanned continents.

Moreover, the Turks are one of the few nations that have made the greatest contributions to the multiethnic, multicultural Islamic civilization which she hates and fears so much! Having protected and safeguarded the Islamic world and its caliphs for a thousand years, and having directly held the office of the caliphate for four hundred years, has been an honour bestowed upon the Turkish people by God Almighty.

As for the Ottoman Empire, it also played its role as the guardian of the holy sites of the three Abrahamic religions, ensuring not only Muslims within its borders but also Jewish and Christian communities could live together in peace and security. Indeed, it was perhaps the only multiethnic, multireligious empire in history in which followers of all three faiths, along with their various sects, could coexist harmoniously.

We need only look at the history of the Balkans and Greece to see proof of this, where people have practised their own religions and preserved their cultures uninterrupted for centuries, while continuing to speak their own languages.

Dear Aphrodite, I recommend that you examine the histories of Africa, the Americas, Australia and South Asia for examples of assimilation, colonization, exploitation and genocide. The history of populations exterminated by the West is quite extensive, if you are looking for examples for your accusations.

Furthermore, since you’re apparently unaware of even the most basic historical facts, the education system in Greece must be quite poor. Perhaps, while you are pleading with the European Union to manage – sorry, should I say, “cooperate with”? – you on economic, military and strategic matters, you should also ask for a little help in fixing your education system.

But come to think of it, such ignorance cannot possibly be real, right? So, Aphrodite must be doing what manipulators like her always do: twisting history and the facts to sell people cheap politics. Fortunately, history is learned from historians, not politicians.

If, instead of spouting empty rhetoric and succumbing to prejudice, she wishes to learn about the history of the Turks, we can point her to the hundreds of historians whose works are required reading in history departments around the world. In fact, it is such a vast field that it can never be fully explored by reading just a few books. Thus, let us limit our recommendations to Ottoman history alone and not push this lazy student too hard.

She can begin by reading the works of world-renowned historians such as professor Halil Inalcık, professor Cemal Kafadar, professor Cornell Fleischer and professor Suraiya Faroqhi, some of whom I had the honour of studying under.

At this point, I realize just how long and arduous the process of educating this member of EP will be. While teaching “Turkish History 101,” I don’t even have a chance to respond to all her absurd remarks.

But our readers need not worry. Knowing that politicians like her are unlikely to read academic books before presenting their fantasies as facts, Daily Sabah and the Turkish press as a whole are working day and night to inform the public and break unnecessary prejudices.

Don’t we publish articles by journalists and academic experts addressing all the subjects she has talked nonsense about?

For example, the compliance of Türkiye’s maritime agreement with Libya with international maritime law, in contrast to Greece’s demand for a 12-nautical-mile limit, which is unjustified under the applicable legal framework.

From the necessity of Türkiye’s 1974 military intervention to protect Turkish Cypriots from Greek massacres to the double standards applied to Turkish Cypriots today – aren’t we refuting your claims through our daily coverage?

Don’t we inform you about the details of the genocide committed by Israel, which has killed 77,000 civilians in Gaza, including women, children and the elderly, and even parades rapists on television to boast about them? Or about how Greece, driven solely by its “Turk, Turk, Turk” obsession, officially collaborates with these murderers.

Aren’t we warning you about how the United States and Europe have been taken over by the Zionist lobbies, how they have been forced to support all these atrocities, and how you Greek politicians, too, have been leaving your country vulnerable to this sinister occupation?

So read, Aphrodite, if reading history books is too overwhelming for you, at least read the newspapers.

Just as it has in the past, the Turkish nation remains ready today to treat with love and respect the people of any nation – Greeks, Armenians, French, Germans, Scandinavians, Indians and Jews alike – approaching them with peaceful intentions and goodwill, regardless of their religion or ethnicity.

It is the Turkish nation that – despite all the ugly slander you have hurled at it without a shred of shame – continues to flock to Greece as tourists, keeping the Greek economy afloat. It is also the Turkish nation that insists on distinguishing the Greek people from the political will of their government, regarding them as neighbors who are like brothers and sisters rather than adversaries.

With the hope that one day all of you, all the Aphrodites, Areses, and so on, will overcome your fear and hatred and accept the Turkish nation’s outstretched hand with the same sincerity...