The recent wave of violations against Palestinian prisoners was directed primarily at women. At the Damon Prison, Israeli authorities, on Nov. 17, ordered female detainees to remove their hijabs before being photographed for what was described as a routine update of personal records. The order was coercive and undoubtedly against the women's will; those who refused were beaten. In one case, the prison director reportedly tore the headscarf from a woman identified only as S.D., slapped her across the face and pushed her into the photography room – on the same morning she had completed eight days of solitary confinement.

This was not an administrative procedure; it was a deliberate assault on religious identity, personal dignity and a national symbol. The hijab is not merely clothing. For Palestinian women in Israeli custody, it is the last boundary between the self and the state that seeks to erase it. Forcing its removal is an attempt to humiliate not only the prisoners but the society they belong to – a society that regards the prisoner issue as a national priority and a collective wound.

The scale of the system behind this single incident is staggering. Approximately 90 Palestinian women are held in Israeli prisons, including three minors under the age of 18, and roughly 24% of them are under administrative detention – imprisonment without charge or trial, based on secret evidence neither they nor their lawyers can see. According to a former detainee, violations of women's right to wear the hijab occur daily: One of the first procedures after arrest is being forced to remove all clothing, including the hijab, before being issued a prison uniform. Women are then forced to use scraps of that uniform as makeshift head coverings. Prayer clothes are denied. The detainees use torn bedsheets to cover themselves during prayer.

The physical violence is routine. Women are dragged, their hair pulled, beaten for trivial pretexts. Food is insufficient and often inedible. Sick detainees receive no adequate medical care. In March and April 2026 alone, approximately 88 female prisoners were subjected to 10 violent raids, with guards beating detainees on their legs, restraining them with handcuffs, and forcing them to lie face down on the floor for extended periods. Minors and pregnant women were also among those subjected to the raids.

The male prisoners, including minors, are even experiencing worse and harsher conditions. According to the Israeli human rights organization “HaMoked,” approximately 9,446 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli custody. Alice Jill Edwards, the U.N. special rapporteur on torture, documented 52 incidents of torture or ill-treatment and 33 incidents of sexual torture or gender-based abuse in a report transmitted to Israeli authorities in May 2026. Her conclusion was unambiguous: The "number and severity of the allegations" revealed a "flagrant disregard by Israel of its duty to treat all detainees humanely."

Of 1,680 complaints filed against Israeli security agencies, not a single one led to an indictment. Edwards described this as evidence that "impunity is rampant in Israel." At least 92 Palestinians are known to have died in Israeli custody since October 2023, with no independent, transparent, or impartial investigation into any of these cases having been conducted. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been barred from visiting Palestinian detainees since October 2023, and although it has repeatedly and publicly appealed for access, those appeals have changed nothing, as they lack genuine pressure to force Israel to alter its course of abuses and violations.

The impunity is not passive; it is performed in its starkest and most brazen form. In August 2026, Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stormed the women's section at Damon Prison, filmed a Palestinian detainee describing her conditions – three days without a shower, no medical treatment, unclean clothes – and responded through a translator: "The good conditions that used to exist in the prisons are over." He added: "This is the current situation, and I am directly responsible for everything, and I am pleased with these conditions." The Palestinian Prisoner Society described his actions, whether against male prisoners or female ones, as an attempt "to normalize scenes of humiliation and torture and turn them into a political achievement."

This minister has boasted about degrading detainees on camera without any fear of consequences, and amid an almost complete lack of reaction from international rights groups – an impunity he enjoys to an unprecedented degree, and one that calls into question the credibility of the very laws meant to guarantee the basic rights and dignity of every individual.

The youngest victims (minors), under the age of 18, are also the most invisible. Approximately 350 Palestinian children remain in Israeli custody, out of more than 2,000 arrested since October 2023. Save the Children in April 2026 documented torture, solitary confinement, deprivation of food and medical care, and sexual violence committed against minors, with 99% of surveyed former child detainees reporting assault. For instance, 17-year-old Walid Khalid Ahmad died in an Israeli prison in March 2025 after six months in custody. A medical examination showed he had been starved and medically neglected, yet an Israeli judge closed the investigation into his death.

For those seized from Gaza, uncertainty is its own punishment. Israel holds roughly 1,300 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip under their ambiguous classification of "unlawful combatants," permitting indefinite detention without charge, trial, or the protections of the Geneva Conventions. Released detainees from Sde Teiman described being forced to sit on concrete floors from dawn to dusk, beaten with rifle butts, and held in complete isolation. Families in Gaza often do not know whether their detained relatives are alive, dead, or where they are held – and the ICRC, barred from visiting since October 2023, cannot tell them. And what has emerged about their harsh condition is only the tip of the iceberg.

The architecture of oversight, even at its lowest levels, has been dismantled, and what has replaced it is license and impunity. U.N. special rapporteurs regularly issue formal communications, but Israel either does not respond or attacks them outright, employing accusations of anti-Semitism to neutralize these condemnations. Human rights groups document, report and appeal, but the gap between the speed of these mechanisms and the daily rhythm of beatings, forced unveiling, deprivation, medical negligence, and even death inside the cells remains unbridgeable.

For Palestinian society, the prisoner issue is not a footnote to the national struggle. It stands at the forefront of the struggle against Israeli occupation, oppression and injustice. And when these violations are committed in their most blatant form, they are not directed against the prisoner alone, but against everyone who sees in each prisoner a symbol of a nation that refuses to disappear or surrender.