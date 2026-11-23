On Nov. 19, in the camps of Cox's Bazar, Rohingya families gathered around screens to watch a verdict they had waited years to hear. In The Hague, the judges of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) took about three hours to read it out. They confirmed in law what survivors had been saying for nine years: Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya in 2017.

It was the first time in the court's 80-year history that it found a state responsible for committing genocide. The vote was nine to six, and there is no appeal. The judges found that mass killings, widespread sexual violence and the burning of hundreds of villages had taken place, concluding that Myanmar had acted with the intent to destroy the Rohingya population in northern Rakhine State.

Within days, the prosecutor's office at the International Criminal Court (ICC) told the Associated Press that the judgment would have no bearing on matters before its judges. The U.N.'s highest court says genocide happened. The court that prosecutes individuals for such crimes says its work goes on as before.

Many people hear “The Hague” and think of a single court. In fact, there are two. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) settles disputes between states. The Gambia brought a case against Myanmar in 2019; no individual stood trial, and no one will be arrested as a result of the ICJ’s ruling. The International Criminal Court (ICC), by contrast, prosecutes individuals. Myanmar has never joined the ICC, which might otherwise have placed it beyond the court’s jurisdiction. However, deportation is considered complete once people cross an international border. In this case, the Rohingya crossed into Bangladesh, a state party to the Rome Statute.

In 2018, ICC judges ruled that this cross-border movement gave the court jurisdiction over the alleged crime of deportation. In November 2019, they authorized a formal investigation. Five years later, in November 2024, the prosecutor requested an arrest warrant for Min Aung Hlaing, then commander-in-chief of Myanmar’s armed forces, on charges of crimes against humanity, including deportation and persecution. The judges have yet to issue a public decision on the request. It is important to note that the charges do not include genocide.

Elsewhere, a national court has taken action. In February 2025, a federal court in Buenos Aires, invoking universal jurisdiction, ordered the arrest of 25 Myanmar officials, including Min Aung Hlaing and Aung San Suu Kyi, so that they could face preliminary hearings. These orders do not amount to convictions. Nevertheless, the ICC is not the only avenue for individual accountability, and Buenos Aires has moved faster than The Hague.

For Bangladesh, this raises an uncomfortable reality: the ICC’s jurisdiction over part of this case rests on the fact that the Rohingya crossed its border. Dhaka welcomed the ICJ ruling and has consistently called for the safe return of the Rohingya. But welcoming a verdict costs nothing. A country that hosts approximately 1.2 million Rohingya refugees and whose territory provides a crucial basis for the ICC’s jurisdiction over the alleged crime of deportation has an opportunity to do more. Bangladesh can press for a decision on the outstanding arrest warrant and offer the court any cooperation it may require.

A Rohingya refugee boy carries a chicken as he walks back to his makeshift house, Jamtoli refugee camp, Ukhia, Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Dec. 11, 2019. (AFP Photo)

Sociologists studying mass violence have repeatedly identified the same pattern: it rarely begins with killing. It begins with paperwork. Myanmar’s 1982 Citizenship Law left most Rohingya without citizenship, followed by severe restrictions on their freedom of movement. A stateless person is not without rights, but lacking citizenship means losing the protection and political standing that nationality normally provides. When such a person is displaced, confined or removed from official registers, challenging those decisions becomes considerably more difficult.

Language has played its part, too. As the ICJ noted, Min Aung Hlaing described the “Bengali problem” as an “unfinished job.” By labeling a longstanding community as Bengali, Myanmar’s authorities effectively portray it as belonging elsewhere. This is why the judgment matters beyond its legal findings. In a binding legal document, the court uses the very name that Myanmar’s rulers have refused to recognize for decades: Rohingya.

The court's orders on return need careful reading. Myanmar must take steps to investigate those reasonably suspected of genocide and, where warranted, prosecute and punish them. It must also provide restitution, including allowing the safe, voluntary and dignified return of displaced Rohingya to their places of residence and the reunification of families. Compensation is also required, although its amount and arrangements will be settled in a later phase.

But return to what? Many villages were destroyed, and some were resettled. According to Al Jazeera, about 520,000 Rohingya remain in Myanmar, many living under severe restrictions. Going back into the same statelessness, the same checkpoints and the same hostility would send people home to the conditions that made the violence possible. Return without citizenship is not a remedy.

Meanwhile, the man named repeatedly in the proceedings is not in a cell. Min Aung Hlaing became president in April, after an election widely criticized by rights groups. Cambodia, an ICC member, received him in September. In October, Malaysia's prime minister, Anwar Ibrahim, promised to do "whatever possible" to return Myanmar to ASEAN. His government says talking is not recognition, but critics ask what Kuala Lumpur got in return. Myanmar's government calls the ICJ ruling unfair and stresses that it was not unanimous. China has objected too, and China holds a veto in the Security Council, which has a formal role under the U.N. Charter when a state ignores an ICJ judgment. The court itself has no police.

The Gambia is a small country. Acting on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, it brought a case that richer and more powerful Muslim-majority states had not pursued. That is a source of pride, and a question. If the Gambia could take Myanmar to court, what can Dhaka, Ankara, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur do now that the finding exists?

A good deal. They can make clear that engaging with Myanmar does not mean treating the judgment as irrelevant. Of these four countries, Bangladesh is the only state party to the Rome Statute and would have a treaty obligation to cooperate with the ICC if a warrant were issued. Türkiye, Indonesia and Malaysia can nevertheless press for accountability through diplomatic and political action.

They can support the reparations process and tie any normalization with Naypyidaw to the restoration of Rohingya rights. Türkiye can join Bangladesh and other regional actors in pressing for accountability and making the restoration of Rohingya rights a condition of normalizing relations with Myanmar.

The court has fulfilled its role by recording its findings in a final, binding judgment, establishing Myanmar’s responsibility for genocide. However, it has no means of enforcing its own decision. For years, the Rohingya have been told to wait for justice. Any return plan that leaves them stateless and without rights is not a solution. A judgment, however significant, remains words on paper unless governments take concrete action to uphold it and translate its findings into justice and accountability.