Modern air warfare, due to its speed and diversity, necessitates a rewriting of defense strategies. In response to this dynamic threat environment, Türkiye has launched the Steel Dome project, which links the security of the “Sky Homeland” to a single command center. The Steel Dome is a “system of systems” architecture that integrates every element, from radar systems to interceptor missiles, under a common network. Critical developments are unfolding one after another for the Steel Dome, which has been established as the cornerstone of Türkiye’s air and missile defense.

In this context, three significant developments have been announced through official channels. First, Aselsan, the company developing key components of the Steel Dome, announced the signing of a new contract. Subsequently, the Ministry of National Defense announced the successful test firing conducted with the Siper-1 air and missile defense system. Finally, Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) President Haluk Görgün announced that a significant milestone had been reached in the development and testing of Siper-2.

Orders, investments in Aselsan

Aselsan, one of Türkiye’s most important institutions in the defense and aerospace sectors, has received firm orders totaling over $4 billion (TL 185.99 billion) under the Steel Dome program. Net orders span multiple tiers, ranging from the Hisar A+ low-altitude air and missile defense system to Siper’s latest product, designed for high-altitude and long-range defense. Just a few days ago, Aselsan signed a contract with the SSB worth 780 million euros ($884.42 million) for the supply of air and missile defense systems.

To date, at least five separate high-value firm order contracts have been signed between the SSB and Aselsan. In this context, Aselsan is making significant investments in research and development (R&D) and mass production. With the facility whose foundation was laid recently in Ankara, Aselsan will possess one of the largest production facilities for air defense systems not only in Europe but also in the world. The Oğulbey Technology Hub, brought to life with an investment of approximately $1.5 billion, will house thousands of engineers and technicians upon completion. Equipped with the capability to single-handedly double Aselsan’s current mass production capacity, Oğulbey is expected to create 5,000 skilled jobs.

Domestic system ready

The Ministry of National Defense announced that the domestically produced and national Siper air defense system in the inventory of the Turkish Air Force has been successfully tested. The Turkish Air Force currently uses the Siper-1 version of the Siper long-range air and missile defense system. During the test conducted by the Turkish Air Force, a high-speed, highly maneuverable target aircraft was destroyed. As a result, the Siper battery in the Turkish Air Force’s inventory has reached full operational capacity.

What is significant here is that, after many years, the Turkish Air Force has procured a highly critical system domestically and brought it to full operational status. In the future, Aselsan will deliver more than 10 batteries of Hisar and Siper air and missile defense systems to the Turkish Air Force. The role of domestically produced systems in the inventory will continue to grow in the protection of Türkiye’s airspace, referred to as the "Sky Homeland."

Among the air defense missile systems currently in operation are outdated technologies, such as the MIM-23 Hawk, that no longer meet today’s requirements. While plans are in place to procure domestically produced solutions with different capabilities for the Turkish Air Force, obsolete systems will be phased out gradually. In the evolving battlefield environment, Aselsan’s Gürz and Roketsan’s Burç air defense solutions are available to counter threats such as mobile drones and first-person-view (FPV) drones. Plans are in place to procure customized versions for the Turkish Air Force to enhance the effectiveness of distributed systems like Siper.

New Siper missile tested

Görgün made another critical announcement on the same day as other developments. A test firing was successfully conducted as part of the development activities for Siper-2, the most advanced member of the Siper family. Siper-2, a long-range regional air and missile defense system, successfully destroyed a maneuvering target. Compared to Siper-1, the Siper-2 system will operate at longer ranges and higher altitudes, playing an effective role in air and missile defense.

During the Turkish Air Force test, capability validations and full operational capability were assessed for Siper-1, which is already in service. The aforementioned test was conducted by Turkish Air Force personnel. The Siper-2 test, however, was carried out by personnel from the project’s partners: Aselsan, Roketsan and TÜBITAK Defense Industries Research and Development Institute (SAGE).

Türkiye is expected to increase procurement quantities for its ongoing programs, including the Hisar A+, Hisar O+, and Siper 1-2 systems, among others. While testing of the Siper 2 system continues, work on Siper 3 is expected to be accelerated. These preemptive systems, developed to counter ballistic missile threats, will not only meet Türkiye’s needs but also strengthen its global position as a supplier to other countries. Additionally, in counter-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) systems, integrated solutions are being designed based on the principle of point defense for strategic locations in high volumes.

A series of official announcements demonstrates Türkiye’s ability to build its own air defense umbrella using its own resources. The long-term contracts signed, the ready-to-use systems entering service, and the successfully completed high-altitude tests demonstrate that Steel Dome has become a strong and ready shield for the "Sky Homeland." By investing in ballistic and cruise missile systems capable of long-range and precision strikes, Türkiye is taking steps to enhance its strike capability and, with Steel Dome, its effectiveness in air defense. The delivery of Steel Dome at Aselsan and the testing of new products highlight the level Türkiye’s defense industry has reached and its vision for the future.