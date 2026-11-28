Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, speaking on television a few days ago, said that Türkiye does not want war and summed up Ankara’s position in the following words: “If such a question were to arise, it would come from a source we know all too well.” While underscoring Türkiye’s commitment to peace, these words also send a clear message to those seeking to test the country’s defense capabilities.

So where does Ankara’s confidence come from? Part of the answer lies in the evolving air power under the “Kızılelma” initiative, while another lies in the transformation taking place at sea. Bringing together the capabilities of warships, submarines and unmanned systems in coordinated missions is expanding Türkiye’s operational reach at sea. What turns these developments in the air and at sea into a state of readiness that strengthens diplomacy is seamless coordination, much like an orchestra, among the military, the defense industry and relevant state institutions.

Changing air mission

Kızılelma is a jet-powered unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) developed for aerial combat. While attack-oriented UCAVs such as the Akıncı and Aksungur use turboprop engines to drive their propellers, the Kızılelma flies with a jet engine. This difference is also reflected in the aircraft’s mission concept. The Kızılelma is being developed to operate alongside manned fighter jets in the same airspace and to undertake air-to-air missions. Its engine, maneuverability, radar and weapon systems are all designed with these missions in mind. By becoming the first country to incorporate a UCAV into its inventory, Türkiye has made history in the world of aviation.

The Kızılelma is capable of performing at least three of the six basic maneuvers of a combat aircraft. The aircraft currently flies with a Ukrainian-made engine producing approximately 3,750 pounds of thrust (approximately 16.7 kilonewtons). The next step in the engine program is to install the 6,000-pound-thrust (approximately 26.7-kilonewton) domestically produced TF6000 jet engine on the Kızılelma by 2027. According to the projected schedule, this step is expected to be completed within approximately six months.

The goal is to increase the aircraft’s maneuverability with the domestic engine. The performance gains from the higher thrust will be evaluated in conjunction with improvements to the flight control software and testing. The ultimate goal is for the Kızılelma to reach a level where it can perform all the maneuvers expected of a fighter jet.

1,000-kilometer operational radius

Kızılelma’s operational radius is estimated to be approximately 1,000 kilometers (about 621 miles). To visualize the geographical reach this represents, imagine drawing a circle with a 1,000-kilometer radius around Izmir or Hatay on a map. The resulting area illustrates the potential operational reach that Kızılelma could bring to Türkiye’s air power and the broader sphere of operations of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

For air-to-air missions, the Murad 100-A AESA radar, with a reported range of approximately 150 kilometers, and the Gökdoğan beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, which uses active radar guidance and has a reported range of approximately 200 kilometers, stand out. While the Murad enables the detection and tracking of airborne targets, the Gökdoğan provides a weapon capability designed for beyond-visual-range air combat. Integrating these two systems into a single UCAV, together with the ability to deploy multiple Kızılelma drones in coordinated missions, could offer significant strategic advantages, including in operations involving low-observable aircraft such as the F-35. More broadly, the combination of advanced sensors, autonomous systems and coordinated unmanned platforms could strengthen Türkiye's deterrence capabilities. Such developments also underscore the growing importance of unmanned combat aircraft in the future of air warfare.

The goal of operating alongside the Kaan, Hürjet and F-16 demonstrates how Kızılelma could transform air missions. Imagine a pilot flying an aircraft accompanied by several Kızılelma drones. Having to control each aircraft individually would create a significant workload for the pilot. This is where voice commands become crucial. The pilot issues a mission command, and the unmanned aircraft carries out the assigned tasks using its onboard artificial intelligence systems. This allows the pilot to focus on flying their own aircraft and managing the mission as a whole.

Balance of power at sea

The attention focused on Kızılelma makes it equally important to examine developments in the naval domain. Submarine capabilities introduce significant uncertainty into the military planning of any party considering the use of force against Türkiye during a crisis. In particular, the potential to launch large numbers of capsule-based Atmaca missiles from submarines simultaneously could create considerable pressure and serve as a significant deterrent. Detecting and defending against missiles approaching from an unknown underwater location presents an additional challenge.

This is where the importance of systems such as Havelsan’s Advent, designed for naval surface platforms, comes into play. Integrating information from different platforms enables naval vessels with air defense capabilities and unmanned assets to operate in a coordinated manner as part of joint missions. The growing combination of unmanned aerial systems and naval air defense capabilities also presents increasingly complex challenges for existing defense technologies, particularly when large numbers of low-flying unmanned platforms are involved.

Of the 55 warships currently under construction at Turkish shipyards, 34 are being built for the Turkish Navy, while 21 are for foreign orders. This production volume demonstrates that while the navy’s needs are being met, exports can also be sustained. Baykar’s involvement in the national aircraft carrier project serves as an example of the convergence of the aviation and shipbuilding industries toward a common goal. It is particularly noteworthy that the national aircraft carrier, whose production is currently being carried out modularly at multiple shipyards, is scheduled to be launched in September 2027 and to be commissioned by 2029 at the latest, as this highlights the pace and capability of production.

Collaboration between military personnel and engineers from institutions such as Aselsan, Havelsan, MKE and Asfat across land, air and naval units is accelerating the process of turning field experience into production. Personnel on the front lines have the clearest understanding of the conditions under which a system is used and where its shortcomings lie. When engineers incorporate this experience into the design process, solutions to operational needs can be developed more quickly.

Crisis monitoring centers within the TSK are also part of this process. Information gathered from conflicts in various parts of the world is evaluated alongside data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and intelligence sources. Sharing these assessments with the defense industry helps ensure that problems emerging in other regions today inform Türkiye’s preparations for the future. These efforts help determine not only which systems need to be developed but also which requirements should be prioritized.

Deterrence strengthens diplomacy

During the Kardak crisis of the 1990s, Ankara took into account not only Greece’s stance but also the positions the United States and Europe would adopt. Today, as the growing rapprochement between Israel, Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration in the Eastern Mediterranean is assessed, Türkiye’s own capabilities are also a crucial part of this calculation. From a diplomatic perspective, the balance in Fidan’s statement should also be sought here. While Türkiye clearly states that it prefers peace, it also emphasizes that its counterparts must take its defense capabilities into account. Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s principle of “Peace at home, peace in the world” converges with military preparedness at this point. Diplomacy, which seeks to prevent war, gains time and room to maneuver in proportion to the level of preparation behind it.

When explaining the name “Kızılelma,” Selçuk Bayraktar refers to the great ideal that the Turkish nation has sought to achieve throughout history. Given that Türkiye has reached such a level in aviation, it is only natural that its next major goal would be space. It is reasonable to anticipate that future versions of the Kızılelma will surpass the current 25-kilometer service altitude of manned combat aircraft. Indeed, the efforts to build a space station in Somalia, establish a domestic positioning system and develop missile technologies are significant indicators of Türkiye’s determination in its space program. It is precisely at this point that the “Kızılelma” appears to have been incorporated into the space program. May it be a success.