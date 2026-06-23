In recent years, the world has been going through a period marked by increasingly severe wars, disasters, migration, and humanitarian crises. In such times, the importance of institutions that represent the conscience of nations grows even more. With its 158-year legacy, the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) continues its work as a powerful humanitarian aid movement that has become a beacon of hope for those in need, not only in our country but across the globe.

Today, the Turkish Red Crescent carries out its international aid efforts through 13 delegations across a wide geographical area, from Afghanistan to Yemen, from Bosnia-Herzegovina to Bangladesh, and from Azerbaijan to Somalia. These delegations are not merely aid distribution offices; they are humanitarian centers working for lasting impact and the protection of human dignity in the countries where they operate.

Through our traditional food and cash assistance programs during Ramadan and Eid al-Adha, we reach millions of people in need. Throughout the year, we make a meaningful difference in people’s lives through education, healthcare and social support initiatives. In times of disaster and crisis, our rapid response capacity ensures that aid sent from Türkiye reaches those in need as quickly as possible. For the Red Crescent, humanitarian aid is not merely a support activity but a responsibility toward the collective conscience of humanity.

This philosophy is also reflected in the international arena with tangible results. According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ (IFRC) 2025 report on international bilateral aid, the Turkish Red Crescent ranked first among all national societies worldwide, having delivered aid to 42 countries. In terms of the monetary value of the aid provided, it rose to second place.

More importantly, in 2025, the Turkish Red Crescent provided 119 million Swiss francs in international humanitarian assistance, about 26% of the total 451 million Swiss francs in international bilateral aid delivered that year by Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies worldwide. These figures demonstrate not only an institutional achievement but also our nation’s culture of sharing, compassion and determination to stand by the oppressed.

Our international aid efforts have long been centered on regions plagued by severe humanitarian crises. While the devastating effects of the war in Syria continue to impact the lives of millions, the Turkish Red Crescent alone accounted for 74% of the total international bilateral aid provided to that country by Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies worldwide. This percentage underscores the magnitude of the helping hand extended by the Turkish people to their neighbors and brothers.

However, the crisis that wounds our consciences the most today is the one in Gaza. Although a ceasefire has been established in the region, millions of people in Gaza continue to struggle to survive. Despite the most challenging conditions, the Turkish Red Crescent has never let go of its support for the people of Gaza.

In 2025, our aid to Palestine accounted for 48% of the total international bilateral aid provided to Palestine by Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies worldwide. In other words, approximately one out of every two units of aid delivered to Palestine by the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies was provided by the Turkish Red Crescent. In this regard, we are the organization that has delivered the most aid to Palestine among national societies worldwide. There is a much greater significance behind these figures. Every food box, every hygiene kit, every medical aid package, and every item of humanitarian aid delivered to Gaza is a testament to the fact that hope, brotherhood and humanity still stand strong.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish Red Crescent President Fatma Meriç Yılmaz (R) attend the Turkish Red Crescent Awards Ceremony, Ankara, Türkiye, June 11, 2026. (DHA Photo)

The successes we have achieved today are not the work of a single institution alone; they are the result of a great movement for good that we have built together with our donors, volunteers, staff and all our citizens who offer their support. The Turkish Red Crescent draws its strength from the conscience of our nation and shares this strength with those in need across the globe.

On June 11, we celebrated the 158th anniversary of the Turkish Red Crescent with great pride and excitement, in the presence of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. This deep-rooted legacy, spanning more than a century and a half, is the strongest guarantee of our journey of goodwill from the past to the present.

In the coming period, we will continue to bring hope to children living in the shadow of war, support communities striving to recover after disasters, and serve as a source of trust for people in need, wherever they are in the world. Because we know that kindness grows when shared, compassion has no limits, and humanity is strengthened only through solidarity.

*President of the Turkish Red Crescent