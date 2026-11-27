Between Nov. 13 and 21, Iran carried out five attacks on Bahrain and one on Kuwait, mostly with drones. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the Nov. 21 strike also involved missiles. In statements issued by Iran, it cited U.S. radar and Patriot air defense systems in Bahrain, as well as launch platforms at Kuwait's Ali Al Salem Air Base, as targets. It is also plausible to assume that one of the aims of these attacks was disrupting the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, which the United States uses to safely escort vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz and to coordinate reconnaissance drones sent into Iranian territory. Therefore, Iran's objective can be viewed as degrading the U.S. early-warning and surveillance network over Iran and the Gulf. Another key objective is increasing the cost of the U.S. naval blockade. Each of these attacks was justified by Iran under the scope of self-defense.

What strategic logic explains this renewed escalation and Iran's choice of targets? The Iranian press has spelled out the rationale with unusual candor. According to an analysis in Hamshahri newspaper, Bahrain and Kuwait are seen in Tehran as likely staging grounds for any ground operation against Kharg Island or Khuzestan, and their radars as key to detecting missiles launched from western Iran. Therefore, the military and strategic rationale is quite clear. It is also apparent that Iran draws a distinction among the Gulf states: while a diplomatic channel remains open with Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, no such process is functioning with Bahrain and Kuwait.

On the other hand, it is particularly important to monitor Iran's historical claims over Bahrain and recent developments in the country. Iran had long claimed the country and in 1957 declared it its 14th province, although it never directly ruled it. In 1970, however, a U.N.-endorsed consultation confirmed that Bahrainis favored independence, and Tehran dropped its claim. Today, certain Iranian conservative actors seek to revive this historical legacy. In particular, they bring these historical claims to the agenda by distinguishing between the regime and the people in Bahrain, claiming that the public welcomed the Iranian attacks and targeting the Al Khalifa administration. As is well known, Shiites make up the majority of Bahrain's population, and Iranian influence over Bahrain is frequently a subject of debate.

Iran's official justification, meanwhile, is that by hosting U.S. bases, these countries fall into the category of parties attacking Iran. This argument has also turned the United Nations Security Council into a second arena. Since the beginning of the war, Bahrain has stood out as one of the countries that have appealed to the U.N. Security Council the most. Having sent letters to the council at least 15 times, two of them during the latest attacks, Bahrain had requested a meeting before the first strike, and the council convened on Nov. 13, the day Iran resumed its attacks. Iran, in turn, accused Bahrain and Kuwait of allowing their territories and airspace to be used for U.S. attacks. Iran's U.N. representative rejected Bahrain's initiatives at the U.N. Security Council and called on these countries to end all military and logistical cooperation with the U.S. Furthermore, he demanded compensation from these countries on the grounds that they are parties attacking Iran.

So, could Iran expand these attacks, or will the series of attacks continue? Looking at the rhetoric of hard-line circles in Iran, it is clear that they have explicitly declared that Gulf infrastructure will be targeted in response to potential U.S. strikes aimed at Iranian infrastructure. On the other hand, some very extreme voices, such as the newspaper Kayhan, are proposing direct attacks on these facilities to break the U.S. blockade. The IRGC-affiliated newspaper Javan stated that if any Iranian tanker is targeted in the Gulf, Gulf energy infrastructure could be struck. It was already being discussed that Iran would attempt to move a tanker fleet through the Gulf in order to break the blockade. Although official statements declare that no such attempt exists, a fleet of tankers can be seen gathering off Kharg Island.

The rhetoric peaked on Nov. 22, when Kayhan asked: "If war is certain, why shouldn't we strike first?!" Notably, Kayhan is a publication that occasionally brings forward Iran's historical claims regarding Bahrain, and its editor-in-chief was appointed by the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Another factor that has recently motivated conservative actors in Iran regarding Bahrain is the life imprisonment sentences handed down to certain Shiite clerics in Bahrain. This situation is viewed by these conservative actors in Iran as a declaration of war against Shiites.

Reformist voices have avoided this tone without openly challenging the strikes. They only warned against the narrowing of the space for diplomacy. Similarly, among reformist actors, it is evident that historical claims against Bahrain are not put forward nearly as much as they are by hardliners. Perhaps the sharpest point of these criticisms was voiced by Mohsen Hashemi Rafsanjani in the newspaper Sazandegi on Nov. 14. In the article, he wrote that Rafsanjani questioned why the decision made by the Interim Leadership Council on the seventh day of the war, not to expand the war to neighboring countries, had been violated. Therefore, reformists indirectly respond with caution and distance to Iran targeting Gulf countries, yet no direct criticism has emerged in the mainstream reformist press. Open criticism of proposals such as a first strike or cutting Gulf internet cables came instead from within the conservative camp, with principlist commentator Mohammad Mohajeri warning that cutting the cables would hurt Iran itself.

Two questions follow: how far could this escalate, and what does it mean for Gulf security? No new strikes have been reported since Nov. 21; the pressure has shifted back to Hormuz, where mine strikes and attacks on tankers have returned to the agenda. On the other hand, an indirect U.S.-Iran dialogue continues through Qatar. In one of his most recent statements, U.S. President Donald Trump pointed to the new year and indicated that there would not be an all-out war in the very near term, while on the other hand demonstrating that the new Democratic Congress's influence over Trump's decision to go to war would also be limited. In fact, the Iranian side still continues to keep the Gulf's energy infrastructure on the agenda. The Gulf, meanwhile, is in search of a collective response. Consequently, at this point, the diplomatic difference-making role of countries like Türkiye and Qatar, which advocate de-escalation and freedom of navigation, also becomes relevant.