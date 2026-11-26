Political leaders rarely tell their own nation that its deepest fears were manufactured by others. Yet that is exactly what Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did on Nov. 18, when he told lawmakers that, since the 1870s, outside forces seeking to control Armenia had clouded its consciousness by repeating “Turk, Turk, Turk.” Those forces, he said, turned Armenians against Turks and turned the nation’s entire system of thought upside down.

Critics dismissed this as rhetoric. Five days later, Pashinyan turned words into text: On Monday, his government published a draft constitution that drops the territorial claims at the heart of Armenia’s quarrel with its neighbors. Together, the speech and the draft are the strongest signal yet that the South Caucasus may move from a region of cease-fires to a region of peace.

The date Pashinyan chose is not accidental. The late 1870s brought the Russo-Ottoman War, the Treaty of San Stefano and the Congress of Berlin, where the “Armenian question” became a bargaining chip in great-power rivalry. From then on, Armenian security thinking was largely written in other capitals. Hostility toward Türkiye served patrons who offered protection against the very threat they helped keep alive.

A country that defines itself by fear and hostility of its neighbors will always need a foreign guardian. A country at peace with its neighbors can be sovereign. Establishing irreversible peace with New Zealand, Pashinyan noted, requires no great talent; the real test is the countries on your border.

But credit does not belong to Yerevan alone. It belongs just as much to the choices Azerbaijan and Türkiye made after the guns fell silent.

Wisdom of victor

Why can an Armenian leader say such things today? History is full of wars won on the battlefield and lost at the negotiating table because the victor chose humiliation over settlement. The punitive peace imposed on Germany after World War I bred resentment and prepared the next war.

Azerbaijan chose differently. After liberating its occupied territories in 2020 and restoring full sovereignty over Karabakh in 2023, Baku could have isolated and punished Armenia. Instead, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev put a peace treaty on the table and initialed it in Washington in August 2025.

Deeds followed. In October 2025, Azerbaijan lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia. Meeting recently in Dublin, the two leaders noted that 105,000 tons of cargo have since reached Armenia across Azerbaijani territory. A victor who helps supply the defeated is not seeking revenge; it is building a neighborhood.

Ankara’s approach has been equally deliberate. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Aliyev did not treat Armenia’s defeat as a chance to tighten the noose. Türkiye and Azerbaijan launched the 3+3 regional platform in 2021, bringing Armenia to the same table. In 2022, normalization talks began without preconditions. Direct trade, Istanbul-Yerevan flights, Armenian cargo via the Kars railway and the joint restoration of the Ani Bridge followed. Erdoğan met Pashinyan at COP31 in Antalya this month, and Turkish officials say preparations to reopen road and rail crossings are complete.

Crucially, Ankara moved in lockstep with Baku. “One nation, two states” served here not as a slogan of confrontation but as a shared strategy: the border opens once the final peace treaty is signed. This patience denied spoilers a wedge and gave Yerevan a clear incentive to settle.

This is Azerbaijani-Turkish statecraft at its best: firm on principles, generous in implementation.

From signals to signatures

Pashinyan's new draft shows that incentive at work. Its preamble no longer refers to the 1990 Declaration of Independence, which lays claim to parts of Türkiye and Azerbaijan and pledges support for international recognition of Armenian claims about the events of 1915. Instead, Armenians commit to building an independent, peaceful and prosperous state “on our internationally recognized territory.” The article on state symbols no longer enshrines a coat of arms depicting Mount Ağrı and Noah’s Ark; the emblem is left to a law adopted by referendum. Article 1 now defines Armenia as a secular state.

If the “Turk, Turk, Turk” speech asked who taught Armenia to fear its neighbors, this draft is where the unlearning begins on paper.

Pashinyan has staked, in his words, all his political, human and moral credibility on it. He will resign if voters reject it and will not run again if they approve it. Baku took note: Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov called the move positive, describing the constitution as Armenia’s internal affair and saying all that matters is that the claims are gone.

On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump and Pashinyan announced the launch of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), linking mainland Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan through Armenia’s Syunik region. Pashinyan called it the largest economic project since independence. Peace is acquiring concrete and steel.

Words are not treaties. The civil contract lacks a constitutional majority and needs at least six opposition lawmakers to call a referendum; opposition parties have already said no. Parts of the diaspora remain hostile, and the referendum itself is far from won.

But direction matters in diplomacy, and the direction is clear. Azerbaijan and Türkiye chose cooperation over hostility, and that choice is now being written into the draft of Armenia’s founding law. Once the treaty is signed, an open border and full diplomatic relations should follow without delay. After 150 years of animosity between neighbors, the Caucasus deserves a different refrain.