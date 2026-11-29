First and foremost, we must wholeheartedly congratulate the Beşiktaş fans and the wider sports community that rallied around the Beşiktaş family to show their support. Those who refused to back down in the stands that night, despite the use of pepper spray, represented not just a football club but also the voice of conscience. The fact that rival clubs set aside their differences and spoke with one voice also demonstrated how Turkish sport can unite around a shared value.

However, we must go beyond messages of solidarity and question what happened in Batumi. Solidarity is emotionally necessary, but it is not enough. To avoid facing the same scenario again, we must look not at the outcome of the incident but at its cause. And that cause lies not on the field but at the table where the decision was made about where the match would be played.

Georgia as ally of Israel

Georgia is not just an ordinary ally of Israel in the Caucasus. Under the Georgian Dream administration, Tbilisi abstained from voting on the December 2023 and December 2024 United Nations General Assembly resolutions calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, both of which were supported by the vast majority of member states. It adopted the same position in September 2024 on a resolution calling for an end to Israel’s illegal presence in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The meaning of these votes is clear. While the vast majority of the world united in calling for a cease-fire, Tbilisi chose not to join them. Abstention is often presented in diplomacy as a declaration of neutrality. However, abstaining in the face of a call to end a genocide is not neutrality; it is choosing to support the perpetrators. And this choice was made not just once, but repeatedly and consistently.

Contacts between the two countries were not limited to U.N. votes. On June 10, 2026, Aleksandre Tabatadze, chair of the Georgian Parliament’s Defense and Security Committee, met with Walid Abu Haya, Israel’s ambassador to Tbilisi, to discuss the development of defense and security cooperation. On Sept. 4, 2026, Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khvtisiashvili met with his Israeli counterpart, Michele Bouskila. On the same day, Bouskila also attended a meeting at the Georgian Parliament where regional security was discussed.

What deserves particular attention, however, is the security dimension of this relationship.

On Aug. 25, 2025, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir met with Georgian Interior Minister Geka Geladze in Tbilisi. The meeting addressed existing cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the exchange of professional expertise. Geladze traveled to Israel approximately two months later. On Oct. 20, 2025, the two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at enhancing the exchange of professional expertise and cooperation between the two countries’ police academies and immigration units.

Each of these points deserves special emphasis. According to the Israeli press, the invitation came from the Georgian side. The agenda focused directly on police matters. A reciprocal visit took place within two months, and the relationship was formalized through a signed memorandum of understanding. The memorandum also provided for the development of cooperation between the two countries’ police academies. The police officers who used pepper spray against Beşiktaş fans in the stands in Batumi fall under the authority of the very ministry that signed this memorandum.

This connection should be understood not as a conspiracy theory, but as an institutional reality. We cannot know, individually, who in the stands that night acted on whose orders or out of what reflex. But we do know this: The safety of Beşiktaş fans in Batumi was entrusted to units operating under the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs – the very ministry that signed the police cooperation memorandum with Israel. This was not an unforeseeable misfortune, but a foreseeable risk.

Why choose Batumi?

Now, in light of these recent developments and the extensive ties between Israel and Georgia, we must ask: Why was this match played in Batumi?

Did those who made the decision fail to see the bigger picture? The abstentions at the UNGA were no secret. The ministers’ reciprocal visits and the signed agreement were matters of public record. Defense and security talks had been announced through official channels. With all this information out in the open, how was Batumi deemed a “neutral” venue for a match against an Israeli team?

If these connections were known but nevertheless ignored, this constitutes a serious error in judgment. If they were entirely unknown, the error is even greater. This is because choosing a venue for an international match is not merely a matter of stadium capacity, ease of access, or geographical proximity. It also requires taking into account the host country’s political preferences, security partnerships, and the sources from which its law enforcement agencies have received training and expertise.

The concept of a neutral venue should not simply mean that the match is played outside the host team’s city. True neutrality requires that a country clearly aligned with one of the two sides in the political, diplomatic, and security spheres not be selected as the venue. This principle was violated in Batumi, and it was the fans in the stands who paid the price.

Winning on field isn't enough

Beşiktaş won on the field, the fans stood their ground in the stands, and the sports world united in solidarity. These are all sources of pride. However, the match that truly needs to be won will be played at the next decision-making table. As long as those sitting at that table fail to look at the network of relationships rather than just the map when selecting a city, those in the stands will continue to pay the price for every victory we achieve on the field.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi’s direct call to his Georgian counterpart, Sulkhan Tamazashvili, following the incident was both an important diplomatic message and a demonstration of Türkiye’s influence at the state level. This conversation showed that the events in Batumi were not viewed as a routine law enforcement matter and that Türkiye was monitoring the treatment of its citizens at the highest level. The public announcement of the conversation was also a clear signal that Ankara expected an explanation and accountability from Tbilisi.

The lesson Batumi has taught us is this: In soccer, a “neutral venue” exists only when a truly neutral country is selected. Given its track record and partnerships, Georgia was not that country for this match.