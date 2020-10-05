Today, the world is talking about COVID-19, the U.S. presidential debate and the Armenia-Azerbaijan war. Could anybody have imagined this global backdrop two, 10 or 25 years ago? Of course, not.

The fact that the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh is in a small region in the backyard of great powers and many other arguments has kept it out of global attention. The international community even thought that the conflict had ended. Of course, the international community was wrong, again displaying its classical cynical approach to regional conflicts, rather than moral consideration of the potentially explosive tensions.

On Sept. 27, when Armenian forces together with mercenaries and terrorists from the Middle East started intensely shelling the positions of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan along the front line, as well as the villages of Qapanli of the Tartar district, Chiragli and Orta Garavend of Aghdam district, Alkhanli and Shukurbeyli of Fuzuli district and Jojuq Merjanli of Jabrayil district. The Armenian Army used large-caliber weapons, mortar launchers and artillery, and most of the victims were Azerbaijani civilians. Contrary to its obligations under the international humanitarian law, Armenia’s forces did not hesitate to shell residential areas in Azerbaijan and killed 19 Azerbaijani civilians, including two children and five members of one family. Another 56 Azerbaijani civilians were wounded and hospitalized, and civilian infrastructure; including medical centers, school and kindergarten buildings; were brutally damaged.

Azerbaijan could not leave it unanswered

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had repeatedly warned Armenian leadership to refrain from this kind of provocations. They happened to be deaf or rather adventurously and criminally opportunistic. The visit to Shusha by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian to participate in the inauguration of the self-proclaimed regime in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the provocative "Karabakh is Armenia" statement made in the occupied city of Stepanakert (Khankendi), the introduction of a "new war for new territories" concept by the occupying country, putting forward seven preconditions in the conflict settlement negotiations, as well as attempts to change the format of the talks, have dealt a blow to the conflict resolution process mediated by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group co-chairs. Moreover, they attempted to attack in the Tovuz direction on July 12-16, engaged in sabotage and reconnaissance provocation in the Goranboy direction on Aug. 23 and continued a policy of illegal settlement in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

All this was happening while 20% of internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan were being held under the illegal military occupation of Armenia and up to 1 million Azerbaijanis had become refugees or were internally displaced.

Within the framework of the counteroffensive measures, Azerbaijan Armed Forces liberated some villages, strategically important high grounds and advantageous positions. We have no intention to stop. Our troops act on its sovereign soil with full compliance with international law. It is self-defense, restoration of territorial integrity and peace enforcement.

Azerbaijan demands implementation of U.N. resolutions requiring immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of armed forces of Armenia from its soil.

However, what we are facing today is not just a brutal military force in front of us. We also have to tackle a refined but brutal propaganda machine. Most of the Armenian diaspora in many parts of the world feeds local political systems and media space with forgeries, misrepresentations and dangerous narratives. They, together with the Armenian government, try to make the world believe in the clash of civilizations and Armenia’s victimhood. This propaganda is not only false but also very dangerous.

While they pretend to be regional victims due to their religious beliefs, they are the only mono-ethnic and mono-confessional country in the region. While they cry wolf that all neighbors hate them, they lay claims to the territories of the border countries.

Profoundly dangerous misinformation

If the addressees of Armenia’s calls fall into the trap, then the region is doomed to explode with paramount consequences not only for regional security but also for the international system.

The world order is still based on international law, mostly refined post-World War II. If major international stakeholders act contrary to that, then global disorder will follow.

Therefore, it is also crucial for international community to have a clear picture of what is happening now in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and raise their voice for justice to avoid the global disaster.

Turkey has been proving its role as an emerging global power and one that hails justice. It continues to raise its voice on many international issues.

It is high time for others to follow.

*Azerbaijan's ambassador to Turkey