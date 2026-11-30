In southwestern Bangladesh, hundreds of Hindu homes were supposedly ablaze last week. According to several prominent Indian television networks, Bendar Char, a village in the Narail district, had become the latest arena of systematic religious persecution. Zee 24 Ghanta reported that 300 Hindu dwellings had been torched; News18 Bangla settled on 200; Republic World spoke vaguely of hundreds of properties reduced to ash.

Across the border, pundits framed the incident as fresh evidence of an existential crisis facing Bangladesh’s religious minorities. Yet the story suffered from a fatal journalistic flaw. According to local police, precisely zero Hindu families lived in Bendar Char.

What actually transpired was grim enough without sectarian embellishment. On Nov. 18, two activists affiliated with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party were murdered, allegedly by supporters of the ousted Awami League. Two days later, retaliatory mobs descended upon properties linked to Awami League figures, looting and setting fire to homes.

Police initially tallied half a dozen torched buildings and 20 vandalized ones; subsequent reporting by Daily Waadaa documented at least 40 damaged structures, with fire officials noting extensive destruction. Aside from the home of one Hindu Awami League official in an adjacent neighborhood, whose Hindu neighbors were left entirely untouched, the violence was unambiguously political.

Yet by the time the smoke cleared, partisan bloodletting had been alchemized by Indian broadcasters into a pogrom.

This episode is hardly an isolated lapse in editorial verification; it is the latest chapter in a well-established pattern since Sheikh Hasina’s authoritarian government collapsed in August 2024. In the chaotic vacuum following her flight to New Delhi, genuine attacks against Hindu homes, temples and businesses did occur, some driven by religious bigotry, others by victims' ties to the fallen regime.

However, real grievances rapidly became raw material for industrial-scale fabrication. In August 2024, Al Jazeera revealed that Mirror Now, an Indian channel, aired footage of four burning houses, two of which belonged to Muslims, under a banner alleging mass killings of Hindus.

Other outlets confidently attributed the student-led uprising to Pakistani intelligence and Islamist conspirators, sans evidence. By December 2024, Rumor Scanner, a Bangladeshi fact-checking outfit, had logged 49 Indian outlets peddling fabricated reports. By 2025, an investigation cited by the Daily Star found 73 Indian media organizations had published 140 distinct falsehoods regarding Bangladesh.

Why does such easily debunked fiction find so eager an audience in India? The answer lies in the convergence of two distinct, self-serving political narratives. The first belongs to India’s Hindu nationalist movement. For ideologues aligned with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Bangladesh serves as an indispensable cautionary tale: living proof that Hindus are perpetually imperilled wherever Muslims form a majority.

Recasting a complex democratic uprising against an autocratic ally in New Delhi as an extremist coup satisfies domestic political appetites. As journalists Siddharth Varadarajan of The Wire and Naresh Fernandes of Scroll have observed, sections of the Indian press routinely project domestic anxieties onto their neighbor, treating allegations as established facts without basic reporting.

Historical memory lends this distortion a veneer of plausibility. Bangladesh has indeed endured bouts of anti-Hindu violence, notably after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its conservative allies won power in 2001. Yet legitimate historical concern cannot excuse abandoning basic evidentiary standards in the present.

Supporters of the banned Awami League party shout slogans amid unrest over the ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's return, Gopalganj, Bangladesh, Nov. 29, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The second narrative belongs to the Awami League itself. For decades, Hasina’s party has marketed itself as the sole guarantor of Bangladesh’s secular ethos and the indispensable protector of its Hindu minority, who make up roughly 8% of the population. The electoral logic was straightforward: persuade Hindu voters that an Awami League defeat meant certain doom.

In practice, however, securing minority votes proved far more important than securing minority rights. During Hasina’s 15-year rule, communal violence persisted largely unchecked. In 2016, mobs in Nasirnagar assaulted over a hundred people and ransacked dozens of Hindu homes and 17 temples – all under the watch of a government boasting absolute control over the security apparatus.

If Hindu safety genuinely depended on the Awami League’s monopoly on power, its own record was a damning indictment.

Here lies the central irony of cross-border politics. The ostensibly secular Awami League and India’s overtly religious nationalists share a deep mutual interest in propagating the exact same thesis: that Bangladeshi Hindus can survive only under Awami League rule.

Both reduce a diverse community of millions to a helpless political instrument, holding their physical security hostage to their electoral allegiance. Bangladesh unquestionably faces severe minority-rights challenges, but diagnosing those ills requires rigorous scrutiny, not sectarian myth-making.

Treating every attack on a political partisan as a strike against Hinduism does nothing to protect Bangladesh’s minorities; it merely ensures their real vulnerabilities remain obscured behind a fog of convenient lies.