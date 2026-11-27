In 1995 or 1996, a group of friends and I crossed a highway on foot in an area that was then on the outskirts of Istanbul. It was known as Beylikdüzü, which at the time was not part of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. Since then, the area has become part of the city’s continuous urban landscape.

Walking on a highway is certainly not something you would normally attempt, but believe it or not, there were virtually no cars in sight. Anyone looking at that very same road today would have trouble believing it. According to 2024 figures, Beylikdüzü had a population of 415,290. The actual figure at the end of 2026 is almost certainly higher.

Those approaching half a century of age may remember when the limits of the city of Istanbul seemed to be much closer to its center. Beyond the borders, it hardly felt like Istanbul. Even today, drivers approaching from the city encounter a road sign announcing the entrance to Istanbul, despite having already passed through miles of continuous urban development. Does the city really begin there?

If you are leaving the city, that once meant eventually reaching quieter roads. Now, traffic can follow you even beyond the city limits. Even getting to a neighboring province may take an hour just to get out of Istanbul.

Within the city, things get even worse. On some bus routes, passengers have become so accustomed to long waits that an additional 20 minutes barely raises an eyebrow. Drivers set off earlier, anticipating delays and still arrive late. Ask why a journey took so long, and the answer is almost always a single word: traffic!

One of our employees recently left the company. After years of exhausting commutes by car or public transportation, sometimes involving several transfers, he now works just a 15-minute walk from home. He naturally described it as a “luxury.” Our immediate response was, “Mashallah!” Later, we joked among ourselves that he had abandoned us all for a job closer to home, although that was never his reason for leaving.

My own move to Ankara in 2005, which turned into a stay of several years, brought an unexpected surprise. Getting home from work took only a few minutes. “What now?” I would wonder. There was still so much time before dinner. After years of commuting in Istanbul, this was a pleasant change to get used to. Ankara had far less traffic back then and only a couple of shopping malls. Judging by my recent visits, its roads have also become much busier.

Whether in Istanbul, Ankara or anywhere else, a “15-minute walk home” is worth remembering. A long commute takes time away from everything and everyone waiting for you at home. And after an hour spent on a crowded bus, there may not be much energy left even for a conversation.

According to INRIX, an Istanbul driver lost an estimated 118 hours, almost five complete days, to congestion in 2025. Ankara recorded 71 hours and Izmir 72. Ankara’s figure surprised me most, given my 2005 experience and memories. TomTom, using a different method, found that an average 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) journey in Istanbul during the evening rush hour took 32 minutes and 37 seconds.

As a lawyer, I find it hard to overlook the legal dimension. Article 20 of the Turkish Constitution and Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights protect private and family life, although neither guarantees anyone a quick journey home.

In Aras v. Türkiye, a civil servant named Türkan Aras, who worked at the Bursa Governor’s Office, challenged her temporary assignment to the Inegöl District Governor’s Office, approximately 45 kilometers from Bursa city center. For four months, she had to commute a total of 90 kilometers each working day and complained that this interfered with her family life. The Bursa Administrative Court found the assignment lawful under Article 86 of Law No. 657 on Civil Servants. The Council of State upheld that decision.

Although domestic remedies had been exhausted, the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) did not examine her Article 8 complaint on its merits. The application was lodged outside the six-month time limit then applicable, calculated from the date the final domestic decision was served. How Strasbourg might have assessed those 90 kilometers remains an interesting question. A temporary employment assignment and Istanbul’s general traffic congestion are legally distinct matters.

Before writing this, I considered calling my friends at the European court. Had this been an academic legal article, with pages of references, footnotes, procedural details and arguments requiring closer examination, that conversation might have taken place before I wrote the first paragraph, and the whole process would probably have taken considerably longer. A newspaper opinion piece, however, allows a little more room for an unanswered question.

Thirty years after that walk across the D-100, the same stretch of highway is often packed with vehicles barely moving. Crossing it on foot would be unthinkable today. However, the people sitting in those cars still have to get home.