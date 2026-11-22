Twenty suspects, including a former mayor, were detained on Sunday in a police operation targeting the municipality of Kepez, a district of the Mediterranean province of Antalya. The suspects are accused of bribery, tender-rigging and fraud in acquisitions for the municipality. The municipality is run by Mesut Kocagöz, who was elected in the 2024 elections, where he represented the then-main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP). Kocagöz was among several mayors who refused to join the New Party (YP) founded by Özgür Özel, the former CHP chairperson.

Authorities announced that suspects were captured in operations in Antalya as well as in the central province of Konya. A list of suspects published by media outlets shows that it includes top municipal bureaucrats. E.K. is head of a department in charge of issuing construction and zoning permits. D.K. is in charge of acquisitions for the municipality. Others include D.D., who chairs the department of public relations, the owner of a logistics company doing business with the municipality, the head of the municipality’s financial services department, the head of the social services department, a member of the municipal assembly who joined YP after its foundation last July, former Kepez mayor E.Ö., three former police officers, a real estate agent and a lawyer.