CHP deputy chairman says they refuse all AK Party policies

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Deputy Chairman Engin Altay said his party would not applaud the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) even if "it did the greatest thing in the world."

"The public gave us this duty," Altay said in a statement that drew harsh criticism from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan yesterday.

Erdoğan blasted the CHP for its hamstrung opposition, sneering at the efforts of the ruling party and failing to yield for a common vision for the public.

"Would the public applaud you while you dismiss the effort exerted for them? You fail to come to power for this reason," he said yesterday in response.

Erdoğan stressed that through these statements, the main opposition party unwittingly confessed that their main agenda only focuses on targeting the AK Party rather than yielding to a common vision for the public and presents strong rhetoric.

Ahead of the 2019 elections, political parties have accelerated their preparations with goals of gathering 51 percent or more of the vote. Erdoğan has reiterated that the AK Party, with its newly rejuvenated team, has ramped up effort to reach its objectives in the parliamentary and presidential elections.

CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said that his party aims to get 60 percent of the vote. He said: "Presidential elections are not party elections. It will distinguish those in favor of democracy from those who are not."

Erdoğan criticised Kılıçdaroğlu's remarks: "If a person actually believed in democracy, he would respect to the choice of the people." The president said that coming to power in the 2019 elections remains a distant prospect since Kılıçdaroğlu shows no respect for the democratic rights of the people by using such rhetoric.