Zarrab case in US has collapsed, AK Party spokesperson says

Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesperson Mahir Ünal slammed the ongoing Reza Zarrab case in the United States, claiming that it is now in shambles.

Speaking in a televised interview on Friday, Ünal said that the Zarrab case is as good as collapsed. "Looking at the case, it has simply collapsed. The jury cannot decide," he said on the A Haber news channel, adding that Turkey must abide by decisions made by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), but sanctions imposed by the United States do not bind Ankara.

Ünal also contended that the case is a violation of Turkey's sovereignty. "It is a violation of sovereignty, as if is a trial against Turkey by a superior court. This case in the United States is null and void in terms of natural and international law," he said.

Citing that the previous defendant in the case turned state's witness, Ünal said that the trial is wrong.

Ünal pointed to the Dec. 17 and Dec. 25, 2013 Gülenist judicial coup attempt, saying that its ultimate aim was to bring down the then democratically elected government over some corruption allegations. "It is not the case that justice or fairness comes of it."

Meanwhile, the jury in the New York court had on the second day of deliberations not reached a verdict on the multiple counts against the defendant, Mehmet Hakan Atilla, a former deputy CEO of Turkey's state-run Halkbank, who is facing charges on violating U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Deliberations began early Wednesday afternoon in a Manhattan federal court after Judge Richard Berman read instructions on the law to the jurors. According to U.S. law, all 12 members of the jury must unanimously agree on whether Atilla is guilty or innocent.

Also, new evidence reveals that Berman, the judge in the trial, was hosted by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in Istanbul. Documents confirm that Berman's trip to Turkey was paid for by FETÖ, including all of his transportation and hotel fees, after the failure of the FETÖ-led December 2013 operations, the so-called corruption inquiry that was a plot perpetrated to topple the government.

After an inquiry by the Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office, newly surfaced hotel bills show that Berman stayed one night at the Four Seasons Hotel in Istanbul in room number 2203 on May 6, 2014, where a symposium on justice and the rule of law was organized by the FETÖ-linked Yüksel Karkın Küçük (YKK) Attorney Partnership. The YKK paid 480 euros for Berman's stay, the bills show. The organization paid TL 264,869 ($69,353).