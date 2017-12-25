Suspects, convicts to wear single-type uniform in Turkish courts

Individuals convicted or suspected of crimes against the constitutional order will now wear a single-type uniform during their trials and court appearances, as required by a new statutory decree published in the Official Gazette yesterday.

The decision came after a suspected member of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which orchestrated last year's failed coup attempt, wore a t-shirt with the lettering "Hero" to the court. The incident drew sharp criticism from the public, with calls for a single-type uniform for suspect and convicts.

According to the decree, the defendants "attempting to abolish the order prescribed by the Turkish Constitution by using force and violence or to replace this order with another one or to prevent the implementation of order" and "attempting to undermine the Turkish Government by using force and violence, or to prevent it from performing its duty, partially or completely" will be required to wear a brown jumpsuit during their court appearances.

On the other hand, those who attempt to undermine the Turkish Grand National Assembly or to prevent it from performing its duty partially or completely, armed rebellion against the Turkish Government, assassination of and/or assault on the president, crimes against the security of the state, and crimes against the constitutional order, will wear a gray jumpsuit.

In another statutory decree also published yesterday, the dismissal of 2,756 personnel from various public institutions and reinstatement of 115 people previously dismissed from their posts was also announced.

According to the decrees, 17 institutions and organizations, including seven associations, seven foundations, two newspapers and one health organization, which were conducting activities targeting national security or had links to the terror organizations, have been closed.

With the new decree, 637 members of the Turkish Armed Forces were expelled and 360 officials of the General Command of Gendarmerie Forces were dismissed. Sixty-one officials from the National Police and four others from the Coast Guard Command were also relieved of their duties. Eighteen people were reinstated to the Directorate of Religious Affairs while 341 people were dismissed by the directorate.

In addition, the children or brothers of the killed soldiers may be exempted from compulsory military service if they were not willing to do the service. In an effort to support the relatives of the martyrs and veterans, and increase the solidarity between them and the society, a foundation was also established in Ankara.

Undersecretariat for Defense Industries personnel will be now appointed with the approval of the President and this duty could be transferred to the secretary by the president, according to the new decree.