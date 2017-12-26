Financial difficulties, worsened relations cause disorder in KRG

Mass anti-corruption protests continue in different cities in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, despite a police clampdown as demonstrators demand payment of overdue salaries, an end of perceived government corruption and the release of detainees.

KRG Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani drew attention on Thursday to financial difficulties by recalling the government lost half of its oil income after the Iraqi central government took over oil wells in Kirkuk, adding that he nevertheless understands people's demand to be paid a continuous salary for their work. "Only our border gate with Iran is open, the rest are closed. In addition, Hashd al-Shaabi forces tax our products under the name of customs, which is sent to other parts of Iraq. These reasons are causing a decrease in incomes," he said.

Along with the economic difficulties, the KRG's decision to hold a controversial independence referendum in September caused a major blow to its relations with neighboring countries Turkey and Iran as well as with the Iraqi central government. Since its economy majorly depends on money coming from outside, the KRG greatly suffered and was unable to recover relations with Baghdad, Ankara and Tehran.

Following the referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan and regions on Sept. 25, Iraqi forces and predominantly Shiite Hashd al-Shaabi militias moved on Oct. 16 to force the KRG out of the disputed areas, which include the oil-rich city of Kirkuk, the town of Khanaqin near the border with Iran and the town of Sinjar near the border with Syria. This also meant that the KRG's access to oil revenues from the disputed regions would be limited.

Abdulla Hawez, an Iraqi Kurdish analyst, said on his Twitter account that over 400 activists, social media influencers and journalists have been arrested in anti-corruption protests by the Talabani Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) peshmerga forces in Sulaymaniyah and Halabja provinces. "What is happening in Sulimani is all ordered by three people: Bafel, Labour and Aras Talabani with Hero Talabani's approval," he tweeted on Sunday.Two Kurdish political parties withdrew from the government last Wednesday in a show of support for the ongoing protests in Sulaymaniyah. In a joint statement, the Gorran (Change) Movement and the Kurdistan Islamic Group (Komal) both announced their withdrawal from the KRG's ruling coalition.The move means that Gorran, which holds 24 seats in the KRG parliament, will forfeit the parliamentary speakership, along with the KRG's finance, economy and peshmerga affairs ministries.

At least six protesters were shot dead by local security forces in the city last week and a number of public facilities, including several party offices, were torched by angry demonstrators.