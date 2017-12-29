MHP to cleanse all Gülenists from party by 2019 elections

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) recently sped up its efforts to cleanse Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) members who have been secretly carrying out their activities within the party.

Having finished a local congress ahead of the Ordinary Grand Congress scheduled for March 18, 2018, the MHP has also buckled down to work toward the 2019 local and general elections as well as the presidential race.

The party has so far completed 76 provincial and 803 district congresses. The MHP will now focus on getting prepared for the 2019 elections. Eradicating the FETÖ threat within the party will reportedly be the top priority for MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli.

Bahçeli previously signaled a clean-up process when he said he knew who was affiliated with the terrorist group. "There may be members in administrations in Anatolia. They must have infiltrated among provincial heads," he said.

In line with the MHP chairman's call, some figures were not included on the lists at provincial and district congresses. The party will continue its detection of Gülenists in the party, who will then be expelled.

Gülenist infiltration in the MHP sparked hot debate in Turkey a couple years ago, as well when current İYİ Party (Good Party) Chair Meral Akşener stoked the flames of an intra-party war against Bahçeli. It is speculated that the Gülen Movement targeted the MHP chairmanship through Akşener's candidacy.

Bahçeli accused a candidate, who was running against him, of being the political tool of FETÖ in December 2015, saying, "[T]here is one candidate who joined the MHP as a political figure of the Fetullah Gülen Movement."

"[The goal] … is to turn it into an 'operational party' by using our movement in accordance with their political interests and dragging it into the streets," he said and claimed that FETÖ was trying to seize the nationalist party.

Even though Bahçeli did not name the "political tool," Akşener quickly dismissed the claims about her being the "tool."

"I have no connection to the Gülen Movement. I would proudly have said if I did," she contended.

Having failed in her quest to win the intra-party battle against Bahçeli, Akşener formed a party under the name of İYİ Party.

Akşener entered politics from the center-right True Path Party (DYP) as a deputy from northwestern Kocaeli province in 1995 and briefly served as Turkey's interior minister between November 1996 and June 1997 in the coalition government with the conservative Welfare Party (RP).

A former senior Gülenist figure, Nurettin Veren, previously contended that Meral Akşener was appointed interior minister in 1996 upon a demand from U.S.-based FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen at the time.