PYD cannot represent Syrian Kurds at the upcoming dialogue congress, Kalın says

Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın said Thursday that the PKK-linked Democratic Union Party (PYD) or its armed wing People's Protection Units (YPG) cannot represent Syrian Kurds at the upcoming Syrian National Dialogue Congress.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference, Kalın said that the attendees of the conference, which will be held in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi, should be confirmed by all three guarantor states, which includes Turkey, Russia and Iran.

"We know what type of human rights violations and oppressive measures the YPG and PYD utilize to gain control there [in Syria]," Kalın said, adding that Western media outlets do not want to see this as it is a part of the U.S.'s plans for the PYD/YPG to obtain control.

The Syrian National Dialogue Congress is expected to be held in February.

The congress marks efforts by Turkey, Russia and Iran to advance a political solution towards ending Syria's six-year-long war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people and forced millions to flee in the worst refugee crisis since World War Two.

Kalın also touched upon the attack on an Iraqi Turkmen official in Kirkuk, urging Iraqi authorities to take immediate action.

"Turkey expects Iraqi authorities and the government to launch an immediate probe into attacks on Iraqi Turkmen in Kirkuk, and take the necessary steps to prevent them," Kalın said.

Commenting on the recent conviction of Halkbank executive Hakan Atilla's by a U.S. court, the top presidential aide said that it is a "legal scandal."

"The trial of Halkbank executive Hakan Atilla is a legal scandal as it is marred by [Gülenist Terror Group] FETÖ connections," Kalın said.