Turkey stuck to justice even during and after July 15 coup, Erdoğan says

The Turkish people and the government stuck to justice even during and after July 15 coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday, saying that the country is confident in its justice system despite problems.

Speaking at the Justice Council held in Beştepe Presidential Complex, Erdoğan responded to criticism directed at Turkey's justice system from abroad in the aftermath of the failed coup, saying that those who criticize Turkey fail to cooperate with the country even in apparent terrorism cases.

He thanked prosecutors and judges for standing up against the FETÖ-led coup attempt and siding with the will of the people rather than the putschists.

"It was the judiciary which took the most determined steps to clean FETÖ supporters from its own structure following the coup attempt," Erdoğan said, as he highlighted the judiciary's resolute stance against FETÖ's unethical tricks within the institutions.

The president also criticized hypocrisy by global powers, saying that they only defend democracy, freedoms, justice and prosperity when it is in their own interests.

"When the U.S. asked Turkey to extradite 12 people in the past 15 years on the grounds that they are terrorists, we showed goodwill and extradited them, but when we ask for Gülen with 4,500 files, they don't," Erdoğan said.

Gülen, the leader of FETÖ, has been living in the U.S. since 1999. He is accused of orchestrating last year's defeated coup attempt that left 250 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara officially submitted evidence to the U.S. in October 2016, regarding Gülen's network that formed a quasi-state within the Turkish government and attempted to topple it with the ultimate intent to take over the state through a vicious coup.

Despite Ankara's determined efforts, the administration of former U.S. President Barack Obama took no action against the U.S.-based terrorist leader. Under normal procedures, Gülen should have already been arrested since Turkish authorities issued an official request for his extradition on Sept. 13 under the 1979 treaty between Turkey and the U.S.