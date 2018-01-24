French police prohibit PYD demonstration in Paris

French police on Tuesday did not allow supporters of the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian offshoot Democratic Union Party (PYD) to stage a demonstration at the U.S. embassy in Paris, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

The group of around 50 terrorist sympathizers then blocked the Strasbourg--Saint-Denis metro station.

The group was cordoned off by police at the entrance of the station to prevent them from damaging property in the area. They dispersed after waiting for a while.

Last week, PYD/PKK supporters vandalized two mosques in Germany and one in the Netherlands.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed.