Turkish aid agency distributes 139 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Syrians

Turkish aid agencies offer immediate help for Syrians fleeing Assad's attacks in Idlib

The IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation has distributed 139 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Syrians, the group said Wednesday.

The aid was delivered to Syrians seeking shelter in camps near the Turkish border, the foundation's media adviser, Selim Tosun, said in a news release.

Tosun said 250,000 people migrated from eastern parts of Hama and Idlib's south.

"We have set up two camps near the Turkish border for the refugee families. They need food, shelter, and healthcare. We are making efforts to meet their needs on an urgent basis," Tosun said.

He added that blankets, flour, sponge beds, tents and other materials had been distributed to families.

"The assistance came from all over Turkey," he said.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity. This led to a military conflict between the Syrian opposition groups and the Assad regime over the war-torn country's territory.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians have been killed in the conflict, mainly in regime airstrikes targeting opposition-held areas, while millions more have been displaced, according to the UN.

During the conflict, different international actors have accused the Assad regime of using chemical weapons against civilians.