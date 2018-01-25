AK Party, MHP discuss electoral threshold in joint committee

The alliance committee, formed after the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) decided to merge for the upcoming presidential elections, have been negotiating to find a compromise on the electoral threshold.

According to party sources, the AK Party is in favor of keeping the current 10 percent threshold and suggests that the provinces in which six or seven deputies are elected should be divided into more than one polling districts, while MHP is reportedly in favor of decreasing the threshold to 7 percent.

The AK Party will reportedly try to persuade its ally to keep the threshold the same.

The alliance committee of the two parties met for the second time on Tuesday to discuss the adjustment laws for amendments made to the Constitution and the new presidential system.

The first meeting of the alliance committee was held last week. It is reported that in the second meeting of the committee, which lasted over two hours, the two sides agreed to a large extent on the alliance model formulated by MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli, who suggested that the names of the parties be written under the roof of the alliance.

Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül, Parliament Constitution Committee head Mustafa Şentop, and AK Party spokesman Mahir Ünal represented the AK Party in the meeting, while the MHP was represented by Deputy Secretary-General Mustafa Kalaycı, lawmaker Mehmet Parsak from Afyonkarahisar province, and another parliamentarian from Istanbul province, İsmail Faruk Aksu.

During the meeting, AK Party's adjustment package for the local elections was discussed as well. The package foresees to lower the age of candidacy for mayors, councilors and headmen to 18.

MHP Chairman Bahçeli announced earlier this month that his party would not nominate a candidate for the 2019 elections and instead would support the re-election of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Bahçeli said that the underlying reason for this decision is that his party would act in accordance with the Yenikapı spirit. He was referring to a rally that took place in Istanbul on Aug. 7, 2017, in which all of Turkey's main political leaders participated. That event was considered a symbol of political consensus following the July 15, 2016 failed coup.