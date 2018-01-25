Intra-party rival accuses Kılıçdaroğlu of pressuring delegates for CHP leadership

In a sign that the Republican People's Party (CHP) struggles to assuage intra-party rivalries, Muharrem İnce, a lawmaker from Yalova province and new nominee for the party chairmanship, recently blasted party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on the grounds that he was allegedly pressuring delegates by gathering signatures for the party chairmanship.

"The CHP chair has been gathering signatures, pressuring the delegates," İnce said, criticizing Kılıçdaroğlu's efforts for the CHP's Ordinary Congress on Feb. 3-4.

İnce announced on Monday his candidacy for the party chairmanship. He previously ran for the chairmanship against Kılıçdaroğlu in the 2014 party congress.

In the 2014 congress, 740 delegates voted for Kılıçdaroğlu while İnce received the backing of 415 delegates.

Commenting on the upcoming 2019 elections, İnce underlined the significance of the elections saying, "If we lose the 2019 elections, it would mean that we lose everything.""If the one who loses does not change, then the winner will not change as well. We need to change the loser," he added, referring to the current party chair.

Kılıçdaroğlu has been leading the party since the 33rd Ordinary Congress of the party held May 22, 2010.

Last week, Ümit Kocasakal, former chairman of the Istanbul Bar Association, declared his intention to run for the chairmanship. However, since both Kocasakal and İnce both appeal to similar cadres in the party, it is not clear whether Kocasakal could gather signatures from some 120 party delegates needed to formally run in the congress.

Kocasakal also joined in the widespread criticism of the party chair underlining that current party policies have failed to yield political achievements in the last elections. Kılıçdaroğlu lost the national vote eight times in elections and referendums since taking office in 2010. Kocasakal stressed that the CHP's current stance is not in line with the principles that the party had long embraced and added that as a result, the CHP's policies do not resonate with people who are in favor of protecting those principles.

"Some people from the CHP contradict the party's ideology and harm its legal entity," Kocasakal said, adding that the CHP should not drift away from the values on which it was founded.