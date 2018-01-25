Parliament sends letter on Afrin operation to allies, neighbors

Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Volkan Bozkır sent letters to foreign counterparts in NATO, the EU, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), neighboring and regional countries to provide information about Turkey's objectives in the ongoing operation in Afrin, Syria.

In his letter, Bozkır said that the deteriorating security along Turkey's southwestern border with Syria has necessitated a military operation. Bozkır said that the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its People's Protection Units (YPG) militia, which are PKK affiliates under the umbrella of the Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK), have been trying to create a corridor of terror that presents a clear and imminent danger not only to Turkey's national security and border safety, but also to regional security and stability. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by NATO, the EU and the U.S.

"There has been a significant increase in rocket attacks and harassment fire from YPG-controlled Afrin, targeting military posts, patrols and bases in the Hatay and Kilis provinces of Turkey," Bozkır wrote in the letter.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Saturday to remove the PYD and YPG from Afrin in northwestern Syria. The operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region and protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

Touching on the implications of the threats along the border, Bozkır said: "The risk of Daesh elements infiltrating Turkey through this area and threatening the security of both Turkey and European countries increased due to recent Daesh activities in the Afrin region."

"The decision was based on Turkey's right to self-defense as stipulated in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter as well as the responsibility attributed to member states in the collective fight against international terrorism through U.N. Security Council resolutions," Bozkır said, referring to the legal basis of the operation. He also commented on the scope of the operation: "The operation will end only when its objective is accomplished, as was the case in Operation Euphrates Shield." With the operation, 2,015-square kilometers across from the border were cleared of Daesh, creating an area free of terrorism for the safety of the Syrian people.

Highlighting the objectives of the operation Bozkır said: "Operation Olive Branch is being carried out in full respect of Syria's territorial integrity, political unity and national security with the objective of eliminating PYD, YPG and Daesh terrorists in Afrin and freeing the brotherly people of Syria from cruelty and oppression. Terrorists and their shelters, emplacements, weapons, vehicles and equipment are being targeted. All necessary precautions have been taken to avoid any harm to civilians."