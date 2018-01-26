Trump aloof from realities of Israeli-Palestinian conflict, foreign ministry says

Turkey is concerned with U.S. President Donald Trump's latest comments on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the status of Jerusalem, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hami Aksoy said late Friday in a written statement.

During a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump threatened the Palestinians by withholding aid funding.

"Money is on the table and that money is not going to them unless they sit down and negotiate peace," he said, adding that if Jerusalem was "off the table," the U.S. would not negotiate.

The foreign ministry statement said that Trump and his entourage were "aloof from the realities of the region and the dynamics of the conflict."

"The final status of Jerusalem has been unequivocally among the most fundamental components of the peace process towards the comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict from the outset," it said.

The statement also underlined that the U.S. decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem contravened international law, especially U.N. Security Council and General Assembly resolutions.

"One cannot contribute to the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by fulfilling the demands and expectations of only one of the parties to the conflict, while isolating and even punishing the other," the statement said, commenting on Trump's continuous backing of Israel.

The foreign ministry also called on the U.S. "to respect the strong determination of the international community" regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump previously announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city. The dramatic shift in U.S. policy drew a storm of condemnation and protest from across the Arab and Muslim world.

The status of Jerusalem, a city considered holy by Christians, Jews and Muslims, is a sensitive issue in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel sees the entire city as its undivided capital. Palestinians, meanwhile, want the eastern sector, which the international community regards as occupied by Israel since 1967, as the capital of their future state.