US to rethink its policy, address Turkish security concerns: senior Erdoğan adviser

Operation Olive Branch should prompt Washington to rethink its diplomatic policies and address Turkish security concerns, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's Chief Diplomacy Adviser Gülnur Aybet told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

"The moment Turkey starts using its military power instead of soft power in the region, however sour ties are at that moment, it encourages Washington to stop and think," Aybet said.

"I believe the U.S. will put forward some truly satisfying alternative solutions to ease Turkey's security concerns," she said.

The president's chief adviser said that these measures would follow on from a recent U.S. proposal to establish a "safe zone" in northern Syria.

Turkey announced that the U.S. had offered to work on a 30 km (19 mile) safe zone, underlining that the trust between the NATO allies must be initially restored for such a proposal to be considered.

Aybet said Turkey was aware that a confrontation on the ground in Manbij carried risks of pushing ties to a breaking point.

"Everyone is aware of that risk. We hope that the Americans are aware, too," she said.

Operation Olive Branch was launched Saturday, targeting the PKK terror group's Syrian affiliates the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing the YPG supported by the United States, as well as the remaining Daesh elements in Afrin region on the Turkish-Syrian border.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as protect Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The U.S. government has long supported the YPG terrorist group with a vast amount of military equipment and heavy armament to fight Daesh. Despite Ankara's concerns, former U.S. President Barack Obama initiated the support program, which so far has sent nearly 5,000 truckloads and 2,000 planeloads of weapons. This has been continued by the Trump administration.

The lack of consistency from the Trump administration regarding the U.S.'s activities in Syria has fueled tensions and deepened the rift in relations with Turkey that was already complicated.