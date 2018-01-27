Ankara's influential role in Asia rising, president of APA says

Turkey hopes to increase its role in the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) to facilitate better cooperation and to find solutions to regional problems, Burhan Kayatürk, president of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), told Daily Sabah in an exclusive interview.

The APA, formed as a continuation of the Association of Asian Parliaments for Peace (AAPP), was established in 2006 with 58 members, including 42 full members and 16 observers. The number of seats allocated to each member is based on the size of the country's population. Turkey sends five deputies to the assembly every year, which currently has a total of 206 seats.

Turkey was elected APA term president last year in a meeting held in Cambodia. The country has taken an active role in the organization, which has recognized the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) as a terrorist organization.

"Some members asserted that this is Turkey's internal issue, and some said they can condemn the coup attempt without mentioning FETÖ," Kayatürk said, recalling intense diplomatic efforts to designate FETÖ as a terrorist group.

"Then, a Pakistani senator made a fervent speech drawing attention to Asian countries' suffering stemming from military coups, including his own country, and said: 'Turkey is a great example, a firm stance. Let's pay respect to their efforts.' The speech was applauded, and we added a motion concerning FETÖ's recognition as a terrorist group to the final declaration. Also, the assembly called on member states to effectively fight against FETÖ," he added.

Turkey's increasing role is considered to be the fruit of its growing interest in Asia and the demand to increase both diplomatic and commercial ties with Asian countries.

Kayatürk asserted that Turkey could find every opportunity in Asia that it already has in the West, while criticizing the EU and U.S.'s hostile stances in several issues, including giving support to terrorist groups in northern Syria.

"Countries like China, India and South Korea have been economically successful. Also, the Russian military influence in the region is overt. While the power is shifting into Asia, it is unthinkable for Turkey to indifferently watch all these developments. Becoming term president in the APA is a clear indication of Turkey's increased significance in Asia," he said, adding that they are working to make Turkey the fourth-most effective power in Asia, after China, Russia and India.





Daily Sabah's Mustafa Kırıkçıoğlu, left, with Burhan Kayatürk.

The Turkish parliamentarian said one of their main goals is to introduce a system that allows the formation of political groups based on political standing, such as conservatives, social democrats and greens, similar to structure of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). "We are working on this project with Pakistan, and many other countries have voiced their support for our idea," the Turkish parliamentarian said.

Four committees, political, economic, social and administrative, are functioning under the scope of the assembly. It also has observer institutions, including the Asian Development Bank and the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries.

Touching upon Turkey's intense effort to lend a helping hand to Rakhine Muslims being persecuted by Myanmar's government, Kayatürk said Turkey brought the issue to APA's agenda despite the objections of several countries, including China and India, as well as Nepal, Bhutan, Laos and Thailand. "According to me, we have made three significant achievements in the APA: Becoming a term president, having the APA designate FETÖ as a terrorist group and bringing Myanmar persecution to the APA's agenda. The last one was achieved despite heavy opposition. We convinced them, and our motion was passed through a consensus, which includes condemning Myanmar's government, delivering aid to the region, and establishing a way to return Rakhine refugees to their home countries," he said.

More than 680,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh after a brutal Myanmar army crackdown that began last August, while a further 100,000 had already fled a previous bout of violence in October 2016.

Myanmar agreed that after Jan. 23, it would start taking them back from the squalid camps in the Cox's Bazar district of Bangladesh where they sought shelter. With hundreds of Rohingya villages torched and communal tensions still at the boiling point in Rakhine, rights groups say Rohingya returnees will be at best corralled into long-term camps.