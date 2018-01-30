FSA not a terrorist group, Erdoğan says

The Free Syrian Army (FSA) is not a terrorist group, but a national organization that is defending its homeland, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday.

Addressing lawmakers from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party, Erdoğan criticized the main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP), for calling the FSA "a terrorist organization."

"The FSA is not a terrorist group, but a national organization that has people from different ethnicities who have the spirit to defend their homeland," the president said.

He said Turkish soldiers and the FSA were jointly fighting against the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian offshoot People's Protection Units (YPG).

"A total of 16 fighters of FSA have been killed and 100 others wounded during Operation Olive Branch," he added.

Erdoğan also thanked the Syrians living in Turkey who applied to the army for participation in the Afrin operation.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear YPG and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, U.N. Security Council decisions, self-defense rights under the U.N. Charter and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.

Since the beginning of the operation, 20 rockets have hit Kilis, killing two civilians and injuring 21 others.