Kılıçdaroğlu puts pressure on delegates as third rival emerges

Another candidate for the chairmanship position has emerged within the Republican People's Party (CHP) that will run at the general congress on Feb. 3-4, as Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu continues to put pressure on delegates to not give signatures in support of candidates.

Ömer Faruk Eminağaoğlu has become the third candidate against CHP Chairman Kılıçdaroğlu at the upcoming general congress, as he was expected to announce his candidacy yesterday for the position. He was previously the head of the Judges and Prosecutors Association (YARSAV).

Meanwhile, it has been reported in the Turkish media that Kılıçdaroğlu has been putting pressure on delegates to not give signatures to dissidents in an attempt to prevent them from gathering enough signatures to be a candidate at the congress. At least 125 signatures are needed to be able to run for chairmanship at a general congress of the CHP.

The CHP general ordinary congress will be held on Feb. 3-4. On the first day, either a new chairman will be elected or Kılıçdaroğlu will maintain his post. On the second and last day of the congress, members of the party assembly will be elected.

CHP Yalova Deputy Muharrem İnce and the former head of the Istanbul Bar Association, Ümit Kocasakal, have announced their candidacy so far. İnce told the Turkish media last week that he would strengthen the party if elected. "We will change ourselves. We will be in an effort to strengthen ourselves rather than talk about the other side. We will establish an effective network of organizations, including those who will vote for us. We will equip ourselves with knowledge from head to toe in the face of the attacks of the other side," he said.

İnce also said he has no doubts as to whether he will be elected or not.

"This convention is not only the congress of CHP members, it is a general assembly of 80 million people. Therefore, those who are not party members and those who are members of other parties are also invited. Eighty million are invited," he said, adding that the request for change within the CHP among citizens will also be reflected in the congress.

Kocasakal previously said the situation within the CHP was deteriorating. "It is seen that some people from the CHP contradict the party's ideology and harm its legal entity," Kocasakal said, adding that the CHP should not drift away from the values on which it was founded.

Kılıçdaroğlu has come under fire from within the party as he has lost the national vote eight times in elections and referendums since taking office in 2010 after Chairman Deniz Baykal resigned over a sex tape scandal. Unrest in the CHP has also risen since last May when Mersin Deputy Fikri Sağlar was referred to the disciplinary committee due to his criticism of Kılıçdaroğlu. Also, the party's deputy head, Selin Sayek Böke, resigned, igniting heated debates questioning democracy in the party.

The CHP received 25.31 percent of the vote and 133 seats in Parliament in the Nov. 1, 2015 general elections. Many CHP deputies previously criticized the party's vote share, saying that getting 25 percent of the vote was not a success.

Also recently, Kılıçdaroğlu was heavily slammed after a pro-terrorist groups figure, Canan Kaftancıoğlu, was elected as Istanbul head of the party. An investigation has been launched against Kaftancıoğlu on charges of terrorism, propaganda and insulting the president. Kaftancıoğlu's social media posts have been subject to criticism from many. She praised the so-called Armenian genocide and one of the PKK's leading figures, Sakine Cansız, on her Twitter.