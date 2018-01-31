107,174 state personnel dismissed since July 15 coup attempt, Deputy PM says

A Turkish deputy prime minister said Wednesday that since the defeated 2016 coup carried out by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), over 107,000 state personnel have been dismissed over alleged ties to the group.

"The number of personnel dismissed through statutory decrees is 110,778, and the number of reinstated people is 3,604," leading to a net total of 107,174 dismissed, Bekir Bozdağ told parliament's Interior Commission.

Statutory decrees are not open for appeal in courts.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.