MHP chairman criticizes Kılıçdaroğlu for FSA remarks

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli also criticized the CHP for taking a negative stance on Operation Olive Branch, saying that the party is concerned about the recent advances toward Afrin.

Slamming the main opposition party and CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on his official Twitter account on Monday, Bahçeli targeted him for being disturbed by the progression of Operation Olive Branch.

"As Operation Olive Branch makes advances, the CHP is engulfed in fear," Bahçeli said, adding that the close cooperation between the CHP and the PKK has now turned into collaboration with the Syrian affiliate of the terrorist group, namely the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG).

The MHP head stressed that the main opposition party is even irritated by the success of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) at Mount Barsaya.

Furthermore, Bahçeli asserted that the CHP is accusing the Free Syrian Army (FSA) with false claims. He contended that the party aims to belittle the operation against the YPG by designating the FSA elements as terrorists.

A CHP authority recently accused the FSA of being linked to al-Qaida. CHP Deputy Chairman Öztürk Yılmaz last week said live on TV that all FSA fighters were al-Qaida militants.