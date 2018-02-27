PKK supporters set off smoke bomb, throw paint at Turkish Embassy in Berlin

Sympathizers of the PKK terror organization and its Syrian offshoot Democratic Union Party (PYD) threw paint-filled balloons at the entrance of Turkish Embassy in Berlin on Tuesday.

The suspects first set off a smoke bomb and then threw yellow, red and green paints at the embassy building, police spokesman Michael Gassen told Anadolu Agency.

He said the police were now searching for four suspects, who fled to a nearby park after the incident.

Germany has witnessed a growing number of radical protests and violence by PKK/PYD supporters in recent weeks, as the group launched a campaign against Turkey's counter-terrorism operation in northwestern Syria.

More than a dozen mosques and associations of the Turkish community were vandalized by sympathizers of the group.

The PKK has been banned in Germany since 1993, but it remains active, with nearly 14,000 followers among the country's Kurdish immigrant population.

The PKK and its Syrian branch PYD are also backed by other far-left groups in Germany.

Turkey has long criticized NATO partner Germany for not taking serious measures against the PKK, which uses the country as a platform for its fund-raising, recruitment and propaganda activities.

Germany has a 3 million-strong Turkish community, many of whom are second- and third-generation German-born citizens of Turkish descent whose grandparents moved to the country during the 1960s.