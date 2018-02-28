CHP prepares draft party bylaw adjusting to presidential system

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has prepared a draft for changes to bylaws through member suggestions, as four methods to elect a presidential candidate have surfaced.

Voter inquiry, pre-selection, candidate inquiry or intra-party inquiry reportedly stand out as the most favorable options. Voter inquiry has reportedly drawn the most attention in the CHP as part of the changes the party plans to make. However, controversial issues raised by intra-party opposition will remain unchanged according to the draft bylaws proposal for the convention on March 9-10. For example, the rule to gather signatures from at least 10 percent of the delegates to run for chairmanship at conventions remains intact as there is no article in the task. Earlier this month, CHP's general convention witnessed the re-election of Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu as the party's chairman, despite the opposition of CHP Yalova Deputy Muharrem İnce, who was considered as the strongest intra-party rival. The 10 percent signature condition to run as a candidate was hotly debated during the pre-congress term.

This condition was interpreted by dissidents, like İnce, as unjust and undemocratic criteria within the party. Additionally, the bylaw draft also contains the age limit adjustments and mayoral candidate selections. The age limit has been increased to 35 from 30. The youth quota increased to 20 from 10 percent. On the other hand, the 33 percent female quota will remain the same. Moreover, the party assembly will decide which method will be used in the selection of mayoral candidates, including pre-selection, intra-party inquiry and candidate inquiry. While political dissidence concerning intra-party democracy is on the rise, the CHP had a consensus about the necessity of alliance for the next elections.

CHP Deputy Chairman Bülent Tezcan told the media previously that there must be changes in terms of alliances, especially after the recent talks between the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). "Flexibility is needed in bylaws that would allow broad alliances," Tezcan previously said. Commenting on the issue, a member of CHP's party assembly, Zeki Kılıçaslan, stressed that his party could forge an alliance with the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP). "If it is necessary and in the people's and nation's interest, we can ally with the HDP. But we do not have it on our agenda," he said in a televised interview late Monday.