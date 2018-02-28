February 28 ‘post-modern’ coup cost Turkey $390 billion, PM Yıldırım says

More than two decades later, Turkish citizens are still feeling the pain of the Feb. 28, 1997 "post-modern" coup. With Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım announcing that the material cost of the incident to Turkey was $390 billion, how could they not?

Speaking at an event in Ankara Wednesday, dubbed "Feb. 28 coup: Aligning and Balancing Human Rights," the prime minister stressed that the people who were responsible for the putsch will be punished as they deserve, as the trials for the incident are finally about to be concluded.

"They could not acknowledge the nation's will. They wanted to isolate people who wanted to live in accordance with their beliefs," Yıldırım said.

He added that the putschists tried to trivialize politicians who were elected by the people and detract attention away from their brutal policies.

"Even the right to have citizenship was considered too much for some people [the putschists were against]. They [the putschists] took over the media and the economy seriously worsened," he continued, referring to the 2001 economic crisis that followed the coup.

Many public servants, officers and civilians were victimized when they were sacked from their jobs and sent to prison in 1997 coup. Women who wore headscarves were denied education after the upper echelons in the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) forced the elected government to resign under the guise of protecting Kemalism and secularism. The coup that derailed the lives of thousands was deemed reactionary by the secular elite behind it.

"The people who plotted the July 15 coup attempt are brothers with the coup plotters responsible for the Feb. 28 coup," the prime minister said, in reference to the most recent coup Turkey faced on July 15, 2016 when citizens came together to thwart the attempt carried out by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

Emphasizing that the violations of rights that citizens faced years ago have been eradicated by the governance of Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Yıldırım said that no one will dare disrespect the Turkish nation again.