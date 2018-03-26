US Manbij objection may not be Trump's own will, Erdoğan says

The U.S. objection to withdrawing People's Protection Units (YPG) from Syria's Manbij may not be President Donald Trump's own will, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday.

Answering a question on reports that the terrorist PKK group has withdrawn from Iraq's northern Sinjar district and Iraqi forces have replaced them, with others suggesting that the terrorist group will remain in the area under a different name, Erdoğan said that Turkey is ready to do whatever is necessary in Sinjar if the Iraqi operation fails.

He added that National Intelligence Organization (MİT) Undersecretary Hakan Fidan will meet an Iraqi official today regarding a potential operation in the area, along with the current situation.