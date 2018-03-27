4 perpetrators arrested over Molotov cocktail attack on Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen

Danish police have arrested four men believed to be responsible for the Molotov cocktail attack on the Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen on March 19, according to a police announcement Tuesday.

The raid, carried out last week by the Danish police who had been working with the Police Intelligence Service to find the perpetrators, ended with four suspects being detained on the island of Sjaelland.

Two of the four suspects first appeared in front of a judge on Friday and were held in custody for 24 hours.

The two other suspects, both 23 years old, appeared in court Monday where it was decided that they should be detained for a total of 22 days.

Under criminal law, section 180, the men were found to have "intentionally caused fire."

Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Twitter that he is grateful that the police investigation has shed light on the incident.

"To attack international government officials is a serious act," said Rasmussen.

No one was inside the mosque when it was attacked on March 19 with Molotov cocktails, causing damage to the exterior of the building but no injuries.