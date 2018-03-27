Attacks on Turks in Europe stoke racism, Islamophobia

The Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) said in a recent report that the increasing number of attacks on Turkish communities in Europe have been encouraging racist and Islamophobic groups and put freedom of worship at risk.

"The attacks conducted by the PKK, the PYD and the YPG are in line with the racist, discriminative, anti-immigrant atmosphere and policies that have been influencing Europe," a report published earlier this month examining the recent assaults on Turkish people in Europe said, referring to the terrorist group PKK, its Syrian affiliate Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its People's Protection Units (YPG) militia. It said that while assaults continue, some representatives of political parties not hiding their anti-migrant and anti-Islam views have been making statements that seem to encourage the assaults by PKK supporters and some European racist groups as well. According to the report, PKK supporters have been attempting to use European public opinion as a tool to disparage Turks and Turkey. "Sympathizers of these terrorist groups have been conducting propaganda on the same page with the European countries by attempting to create modern and free images of themselves," the report said.