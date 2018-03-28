F-35 deal unrelated to S-400 missiles, defense minister says

National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli said yesterday that the purchase of F-35 jets was unrelated to the deal to buy Russian S-400 missile defense systems.

"Turkey took part in F-35 projects many years ago, and the delivery will start in the coming years. It is not related to the purchase of the S-400s," Canikli told journalists in Ankara.

Ankara and Moscow have completed the negotiations on the S-400 missile defense system deal and the first deliveries are scheduled for early 2020. The S-400 is Russia's most advanced long-range anti-aircraft missile system able to carry three types of missiles capable of destroying targets including ballistic and cruise missiles.

The system can track and engage up to 300 targets at a time and has an altitude ceiling of 27 kilometers. Ankara will pay Moscow $2.5 billion for the S-400 systems.

Canikli said that Turkey has fulfilled its obligations for the project. "We had paid the money, and we are still paying it," Canikli said.

Turkey had already placed an order for the first two F-35 jets for the projected fleet of 100 F-35A aircraft in 2014 and plans to deploy the aircraft by 2019. The F-35s will replace the aging fleet of F-4s and F-16s. On Dec. 12 of last year, the Pentagon said that Italy and Turkey would provide the initial heavy maintenance for the F-35 fighter jets and their engines in Europe from 2018. The modern F-35 fighter is being developed and built by U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin for the U.S., U.K., Australia, Italy, Norway, Turkey, the Netherlands, Denmark and Canada in a project worth about $400 billion, making it the world's most expensive weapons program.

Turkey's Defense Industry Executive Committee started the TFX project in 2010 for the production of a domestic fighter jet to replace the F-16 fleet and that would work together with the stealth F-35.