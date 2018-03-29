AK Party to hold grand congress in late June

Ruling Justice and Development Party spokesman Mahir Ünal said yesterday that the grand congress of the party will be held in late June and that the efforts to finalize provincial congresses have been accelerated.

He said in a televised interview that the AK Party continues to hold its provincial congresses and that the grand congress will be held in late June, as soon as the congresses in the provinces are finished.

Touching on the AK Party's preparations for the upcoming elections in 2019, Ünal said: "We will start our preparations probably in December 2018 and in January and February of 2019 our campaign will begin." He added that comprehensive efforts have been carried out both in the party organizations and municipalities for the local elections.

Referring to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's previous call for rejuvenation within the party ahead of the elections, Ünal said that the "metal fatigue" has been eliminated and the rejuvenation process is over.

The implication of the alliance the AK Party and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) formed for the presidential election in 2019 for the local elections has been also discussed.

Ünal said the MHP-AK Party alliance will be inevitably reflected onto the local elections. However, he added that in the general elec

tions, the alliance can be determined from the center while in local elections that it is not possible. He said that in local elections each province would form its own alliances and this would be determined by the parties' common priorities.The AK Party and MHP recently formed what they are calling a People's Alliance for the 2019 elections. The two parties drafted a 26-article alliance bill and passed it in Parliament, which paved the way for legal election alliances. However, it remains unknown how many or whether other parties will be in the alliance.

Commenting on the alliance's impact on the local elections, Deputy Prime Minister Fikri Işık recently said that the alliance in the presidential election would have an impact on local elections.

In relation to the rumors that there will be snap elections, Ünal reiterated that elections will be held as scheduled.

According to the Constitution, to implement changes to the election law, one year needs to pass after they

are first approved. In case of a snap election before completing that year, a constitutional change is required to enable implementation of the alliance's regulations in the elections.

As a constitutional change is required to implement the new regulations for elections without waiting for a year, officials say a snap election is unlikely.