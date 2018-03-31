CEO system to be set up for state to increase efficiency

A new system similar to that in private companies will be implemented within the state for a more effective and transparent bureaucratic structure in the state institutions, reports have said.

According to sources, an adjustment laws committee established in the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has prepared a draft that will allow the state to employ CEO-like bureaucrats to increase efficiency. Such bureaucrats will take office with a new government and leave office along with that respective administration. Around 500 high level public servants will be appointed by the president. These high level public servants may be transferred from the private sector as well. A CEO system will be set up and these public servants will bear the responsibility of a CEO in the private sectors. They will not be granted a life-long guaranteed spot in the state.

As the government and the opposition criticize the sluggish structure within the state and bureaucracy, the new system is aimed at including the CEO-like public servants to take part in the actions of the government. In the current system, a public servant who is relieved of his duty would remain a public servant and continue to earn money. However, the new system will prevent such defects.

Another positive aspect of the new system is that it will reportedly shorten the length of bureaucratic processes. There will now be bureaucrats that will produce policies for the political body. The number of signatures needed to take an action will also be reduced. The state will be more efficient, active, transparent and service-oriented, reports said.

Moreover, in the presidential governing system with the removal of the Undersecretariat of the Prime Ministry, the presidential general secretary or one of the presidential aides will take on the responsibilities of that post. Another formula being discussed involves three presidential aides serving as top bureaucrats in the fields of "defense-security," "public administration," and "economy."

As the institution of the Prime Ministry will be removed with the new governing system, the duties of this institution will be transferred to the presidency. It has been discussed that the duties might be shared by some offices to be formed within the presidency in a system similar to that of the White House. The decisions and opinions of these specialized offices, such as the office for agriculture and the office for economy, would be expected to play significant roles in shaping government policies.