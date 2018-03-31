More than half of AK Party local administrations replaced

Over 50 percent of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) cadres in local administrations have been reshuffled after the chairman, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, instructed a wave of rejuvenation with his re-election in May 2017.

According to reports in Turkish media, AK Party deputy chairman in charge of organizations Mustafa Ataş said that 52 percent of the AK Party's local administrations have been changed in line with the needs of the party. Some 34 provincial heads out of 81 and more than 400 district heads have been replaced in less than 12 months.

The ruling party has entered a new era following President Erdoğan's return to the party in late May. After constitutional changes were approved in the April 16 referendum that allowed President Erdoğan to re-establish his ties with the AK Party, the party held an emergency convention on May 21.

Since then, the Cabinet has been reshuffled, and Erdoğan has repeatedly spoken of "metal fatigue" within the party.

"Our fellow friends in successful branches will, of course, continue to perform their duties, but I guess you can also agree that a comprehensive change is needed in our local administrations," Erdoğan said earlier in July.

"We will update all of our provincial, district and town organizations by the end of this year and revise them. We will do this because there is metal fatigue experienced in these organizations, and we need to overcome this. Therefore, we need to be prepared for 2019, hopefully with a much more dynamic team," he added.

Apart from provincial and district heads, mayors have also been replaced, including the mayors of Istanbul and Ankara, the two biggest provinces of Turkey. The party, in power for the past 15 years, saw a number of changes in its ruling cadres before and after the multiple elections it has won, but it is the first time that mayors have offered their resignation in such short period of time.

Speaking to fellow AK Party members Friday, President Erdoğan said that the metal fatigue within the party has been overcome and the party has entered an era of revival.

Also commenting on the provincial congresses of the AK Party, Deputy Chairman Ataş said that there are only eight congresses left until the grand convention. He stressed that 915 district congresses have been completed as of last week and there are only 43 remaining district congresses in Istanbul and İzmir. He ensured that these congresses will be completed by April 15.

Ataş also said that all provincial congresses will be held by May 6 and after that, the party will hold the grand congress. According to Ataş, it will be held after Ramadan. With the completion of the grand congress, the party will be ready to enter the 2019 elections, he said.